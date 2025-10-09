Once-Famous Bachelor Hugh Grant Has Been Married for Nearly a Decade Now Hugh Grant's wife has been in his life for more than a decade. By Joseph Allen Published Oct. 9 2025, 11:50 a.m. ET Source: Mega

Because he was one of the biggest movie stars of the decade, Hugh Grant was also a famous bachelor for much of the decade. He didn't seem to feel the need to marry for much of the peak of his stardom, but more recently, the actor appears to have decided to settle down.

Article continues below advertisement

He's been married for almost a decade now, and he appears to be enjoying that lifestyle. Here's what we know about his wife.

Source: Mega

Article continues below advertisement

Who is Hugh Grant married to?

Hugh Grant has been married to Anna Eberstein, a Swedish producer, since 2018. According to Today, they got married in a private ceremony after dating for several years. "It's really nice, I can't pretend it isn't," he told Today shortly afterward. "I should have done it before. I'm just lucky. I'm lucky. I've got a great wife. I love her."

The two of them have three children together, two of whom they welcomed before they were officially married. "It was the nicest thing that's ever happened to me. ... It's just lovely to have all that love around," he told Today. "Suddenly you love someone more than yourself. It's unheard of in my case. And they love you and it's all enchanting." Grant didn't share the names of his children until a 2024 appearance on Jimmy Kimmel Live!

Article continues below advertisement

Taylor Swift says Travis Kelce got confused about Hugh Grant's wife.

During an appearance on The Late Show With Seth Meyers, Taylor Swift said that Travis Kelce got confused about who Anna was during a stop on the Eras Tour. Taylor explained that he had told Travis that the VIP tent for one of her Wembley Stadium shows would include director Greta Gerwig, as well as Hugh Grant and his wife, Tom Cruise, and other famous faces. After the show, the two of them chatted, and Travis said that Hugh and Greta looked like they were "soul mates."

Source: YouTube

Article continues below advertisement

"Is there any chance at all, baby, that you complimented Hugh Grant's wife, Anna, on her movie Barbie, said, 'I'm just Ken, too,' and she politely nodded because she didn't have the heart to tell you she didn't direct it?" Swift said she asked. "And is there any chance that the people who look like soulmates are Hugh Grant and his soulmate?"

Greta Gerwig and Anna Eberstein do not look alike.

Although they are women of about the same age, Greta and Anna do not look anything alike, which is part of what makes this story so amusing. "The bad news for you is that he has face blindness, and the good news is he can recognize true love," Seth Meyers said in response to the story. "So at least he saw soulmates."