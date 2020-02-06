We allow third parties to collect information which we use for business purposes, for more info read CCPA section in the privacy policy page.
Source: NBC

This Guy Has Been Lying to His Coworkers About the Existence of His Pregnant Wife

This story lies firmly in the "Oh hell no!" category of "Am I the A-hole?" posts. And surprise, surprise; it comes from a woman who's wondering if she's overreacting about her husband's psychotic behavior. Strap in, folks. This one is a doozy. 

This poor woman explains that she and her husband have been together for about seven years. Last year, they hit a rough patch and decided to get a divorce. However, while they were in the process of ending their marriage, she found out she was pregnant. They decided to put their divorce on hold and stay together for the baby. 

Now, she's 36 weeks pregnant, and things between she and her husband seem to be mostly OK. Except for this one, glaring thing.