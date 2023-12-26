Home > Viral News > Influencers > TikTok Internet Thinks Woman Should Divorce Husband Because He Didn't Notice She Cleaned the Bathroom One woman vigorously cleaned her dirty bathroom, but much to her chagrin, her husband didn't notice and the internet thinks it's a sign. By Kelly Corbett Dec. 26 2023, Published 1:43 p.m. ET Source: TikTok/@mercy_festus

Remember the man who didn't notice his wife chopped hair her off to the “shortest it has ever been?” Well, we found a friend for him. Another man doesn't seem to have any vision problems, but he can't seem to notice blatantly obvious things right in front of him.

On TikTok, a woman shared how she did an amazing job cleaning their bathroom, but her husband didn't even notice or appreciate her hard work. Keep reading for the full story.

A husband doesn't seem to notice that wife cleaned their bathroom after two months of letting it go.

In a TikTok video, creator @mercy_festus explained that she didn't clean the bathroom in her home for two months because she wanted to try an experiment. She wanted to see if her husband would notice how bad the bathroom was getting and perhaps do something about it. She even gave a quick tour of the bathroom, showing that it was desperately overdue for a scrub. But, guess what? Her husband didn't notice at all that their bathroom was covered in grime and begging for a clean.

That said, since he didn't step up to the plate, OP eventually had to clean the whole bathroom by herself — and it was sparkling when she was done. When she invited her husband in to see if he could notice a difference in their bathroom, his reaction was once again disappointing.

"Babe come look at the bathroom," she is heard saying in the video. Her husband walked in and asked, "What about the bathroom?" While he seemed somewhat aware that there was something different about it, he couldn't quite put his finger on it. "I mean you cleaned up your mess around the sink he said, referring to some beauty products OP had out on the counter. However, that's the only difference he noted.

Her husband failed to notice the bathtub, shower walls, and toilet had all been meticulously scrubbed. OP even began to point out some of her work, but it was a lost cause. "I mean it looks the same, you just picked up your stuff," he said. "You're joking, right?" she asked her husband, to which he responded, "No," later adding, "That's how the bathroom always looks."

"'Man eyes' are a real thing, but also f------ annoying," wrote OP in her caption. Thankfully, her video resonated with viewers, and women in the comment section bonded over her husband's aggravating response.

"My blood is boiling secondhand," wrote one user. "Even the baby noticed a difference in the bathroom," another said, referring to how a young boy, who was presumably OP's son. He walked into the bathroom during the video and said, "What the heck?" in disbelief. A third person wrote: "Nah, they see it. They just know you're going to do it," suggesting that her husband was just playing games.

However, some folks were so off put by her husband's response that they believed it was grounds for divorce. "No amount of love could make me put up with his BS. No amount!! I say… divorce." "Please get out of there. He clearly doesn’t value your time, effort, skill, emotional labor and literally you as a person," opined another.

