Home > Viral News > Trending Woman Gets Hair Cut to the "Shortest It's Ever Been" and Husband Doesn't Notice at All One woman claimed her husband didn't notice her haircut right away. Is he unobservant or did he not notice because he was just so happy to see her? By Kelly Corbett Sep. 26 2023, Published 9:27 p.m. ET Source: TikTok / @mandyonaplane

In no way do I mean any harm by this, but men typically aren't as observant as women. Perhaps it's because they're too busy thinking about the Roman Empire, or too busy creating fake problems in the household and then fixing them so they can look like a hero in front of their woman.

Article continues below advertisement

Regardless, men just don't seem as detail-oriented as women and sometimes they don't notice some important things. Like when their partner changes something major about their appearance. Take it from this woman who drastically changed her hair and came home to a husband who didn't notice a thing.

Source: Getty Images

Article continues below advertisement

Woman gets a haircut and her husband doesn't notice it all.

A TikTok creator named Mandy @mandyonaplane took to the platform to share just how unobservant her husband is. "Proof that men are idiots," she wrote in the text of the video. In the clip, her husband walks into the room seemingly excited to see her, and begins talking to her. "Do you like it? she asks him and his change in facial expression says it all: He has no idea what she is talking about.

He then starts touching her hair and she finally clues him in. "You didn't notice the length?" she asks as does a spin so he can see the back. He responds "Oh my gosh, you cut it all off" and the video ends there. In the caption, she wrote: "I chopped my hair off to the shortest it ever been, and husb didn't notice at all."

Article continues below advertisement

Mandy's video seemingly struck a chord with other women who had male partners. "Girl I could walk in my house purple with yellow polka dots and my man wouldn’t notice," wrote one user. Another said: "I got the 22-inch extension and my fiancé said it looks like it always does lol they are clueless." A third said: "I literally went in the bathroom and cut like 4 inches off myself and came back out…he didn’t notice.

Article continues below advertisement

Source: tiktok

Meanwhile, others claimed that her husband didn't notice it not because he wasn't attentive, but rather because he loves her so much. "When we truly love a woman we really don’t notice little things right away we just see you and that’s what makes us happy," said one man. Another user wrote: "Shows that he really loves you he was happy to see you and wasn’t focused on your physical appearance!"

Article continues below advertisement

Source: TikTok

One comment just read: "Mami he just didn’t notice because he was just thinking about how much he loves you!!"

Article continues below advertisement

In an older video, Mandy flaunted her long, luscious locks, providing users with a better visual of what she looked like before the haircut. "I came here from the vid where he didn’t notice your haircut. Dude, how can you not tell a difference? Both styles suit you very well," wrote one user. Another inquired: "How did he not notice?"

Article continues below advertisement