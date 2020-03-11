Woman Receiving Creepy Messages Sends Husband's Nudes Instead, Earns $25

Woman Receiving Creepy Messages Sends Husband's Nudes Instead, Earns $25By Robin Zlotnick
What do you do when you're spending the night chilling at home with your husband, maybe making dinner and watching a movie, and you start getting creepy messages from a random man on Instagram? Do you ignore them? Do you try to go on as normal? Or do you have a little fun?
Jordan Currington and his wife Morgan decided to have a little fun. When Morgan received creepy messages from some guy asking her if she would send nude photos, Morgan didn't tell him off or ignore him. She asked if he would accept nudes of her husband instead. And that's how they made $25 that night. Jordan posted the whole exchange on Facebook, where it went completely viral.
Honestly, the nerve of sliding into someone's DMs to ask for nude photos! Who do these men think they are? Unless you are my doctor and I have a rash, you are not getting a picture of my bare skin. End of story.
But Morgan and Jordan decided to have a little fun with him, so they asked if he would accept pictures of Jordan. I mean, why not, right? Worth a shot, especially if this dude is going to pay.
dThere was a stipulation, though. This guy wanted to see Morgan in the picture too (creepy), and he'd only send $25, since he didn't want to get scammed.
Morgan agreed but insisted that he sent the money upfront because she wasn't about to let a nude of her husband out into the world if they weren't going to at least get a meal out of it.
Wow. I would say that guy got way more than he paid for. Jordan's butt looks incredible in that pink thong. And Morgan is there too, as promised. This picture belongs in The Nude Photo Hall of Fame, which is something that should definitely exist.
Of course, once creepy Instagram dude got a taste, he wanted more. He asked again if Morgan would send a nude of herself, but she stood her ground.
Seems like this guy thought he was going to get more photos of Morgan when he agreed to the one of her husband. But he paid the low, low price of $25 for the greatest photo ever taken, so I don't know what he's complaining about.
Facebook absolutely lost it over this story. Jordan's post of the exchange has garnered nearly 100,000 shares, over 54,000 reactions, and 22,000 comments. I've never seen more "crying laughing" emojis in one place before.
There were many, many dudes in the comments tagging their partners. "LMAO we doing this," one man wrote. I mean, if it worked with this one Instagram creeper, who's to say it wouldn't work with others?
So let this be a lesson. Ladies with male partners, if you are being pressured into sending nudes, offer up pics of your buff husband instead. You might end up with $25, plus the creeper will know that you don't give in to creepers. And that's the most important lesson of all.
