We allow third parties to collect information which we use for business purposes, for more info read CCPA section in the privacy policy page.
Browsers may block some cookies by default. Click accept to allow advertising partners to use cookies and serve more relevant ads. Visit our privacy policy page for more information.
Home > Trending
funny-response-instagram-nudes-1583944850542.jpg
Source: Facebook

Woman Receiving Creepy Messages Sends Husband's Nudes Instead, Earns $25

By

What do you do when you're spending the night chilling at home with your husband, maybe making dinner and watching a movie, and you start getting creepy messages from a random man on Instagram? Do you ignore them? Do you try to go on as normal? Or do you have a little fun?

Jordan Currington and his wife Morgan decided to have a little fun. When Morgan received creepy messages from some guy asking her if she would send nude photos, Morgan didn't tell him off or ignore him. She asked if he would accept nudes of her husband instead. And that's how they made $25 that night. Jordan posted the whole exchange on Facebook, where it went completely viral. 