We allow third parties to collect information which we use for business purposes, for more info read CCPA section in the privacy policy page.
Browsers may block some cookies by default. Click accept to allow advertising partners to use cookies and serve more relevant ads. Visit our privacy policy page for more information.
Home > Relationships
woman-finds-racy-photos-student-1583776698612.jpg

Woman Found Tons of Racy Photos of Her Husband's Student on His Phone

By

What do you do when you discover nudes of someone on your partner's phone? And what do you do if those nudes belong to a student that both of you have in your classes? Those are the questions at the center of a recent post on Reddit's Relationship_Advice subreddit. 

This story truly seems like the plot of an Oscar-bait-y movie that would star people like Virginia Madsen and Greg Kinnear or something. A 46-year-old woman explains that her 50-year-old husband and she both each in the same department at the same university. One of the students they both teach is a young girl named Kate, who OP describes as, "nice, smart, and very pretty... just a normal student, I guess." 