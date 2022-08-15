Is the Netflix Film 'I Used to Be Famous' Based on a True Story?

How does one find purpose after fame? That's the question posed by the upcoming Netflix film I Used to Be Famous.

Vince (Ed Skrein) is determined to find success as a solo artist after fronting as the lead singer of a boy band. His attitude toward music changes when he meets Stevie (Leo Long). Stevie is an autistic teenager who has a passion for percussion, and a pure love of all things musical. Viewers now want to know: Is I Used to be Famous based on a true story?