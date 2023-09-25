Home > Gaming Ice Poseidon Faces Major Backlash for Hiring a Man to Livestream With an Escort Ice Poseidon, a controversial streamer on Kick, is facing major backlash after he hired a man to pay an escort and stream their encounter. By Joseph Allen Sep. 25 2023, Published 1:07 p.m. ET Source: Instagram/@ice_poseidon

In a world where everything and anything can be filmed and put online for entertainment, we may have reached a new low. A recent stream on the platform Kick is causing controversy after Ice Poseidon, a streamer who is no stranger to these kinds of incidents, tried to do something that had never been attempted before on the service.

Now that the controversy is spreading online, many are curious exactly what Ice Poseidon did and why it has caused such an uproar in the streaming community. We've got everything you need to know about the incident, and whether either Ice Poseidon or Kick itself will face any repercussions.

What is the Ice Poseidon stream controversy?

The controversy started on Sept. 21, 2023, when Ice Poseidon allegedly paid a middle aged man $500 to hire an escort and film his encounter with her for a live stream. Initial reports suggested that Ice Poseidon had been arrested following the incident, but he eventually tweeted that he had been "swatted" but not arrested. "Wasn't a 'hidden camera' and I got swatted after not arrested," he wrote. "Figure your s--t out Twitter it's LEGAL content that even the police wrote off as LEGAL and safe."

Of course, just because a stream might have been legal doesn't necessarily mean it's the kind of content that people want or that it was a cool thing to do. Although it seems like the escort was aware of the camera, informed consent would obviously be necessary for something like this. On top of that, it isn't as if people necessarily go to platforms like Kick looking for porn.

Kick is facing some blowback over the stream.

Kick has famously been a haven for many streamers who make content that's too edgy or controversial for platforms like TikTok and YouTube. Ms. Savage, a fellow Kick streamer, said point blank that Kick needed to take accountability and make changes as a result of the stream. "I do not stand by this kind of content and watching this made me feel so uncomfortable. Point blank: Kick dropped the ball on this one and action needs to be taken immediately," she said.

This is not okay.



Personally, I have had nothing but positive experiences on @KickStreaming. The past couple months have been amazing and I’ve met some of the most incredible streamers who inspire me.



But I do not stand by this kind of content and watching this made me feel so… https://t.co/Nn1PLVecNU — MsSavage (@MsSavageAF) September 23, 2023