Dr Disrespect Wants $50 Million to Stream on Kick — Here's What the Kick Boss Had to Say

Dr Disrespect is asking for $50 million to leave YouTube for Kick, but the Kick boss isn't convinced it would be a wise investment.

By Jon Bitner Aug. 24 2023, Published 3:53 p.m. ET

As far as streamers are concerned, few are as well-known as Dr Disrespect. From the flowing hair and tightly groomed mustache to his signature gaming glasses, the streamer has amassed millions of followers during his career.

It seems like Dr Disrespect is serious about signing a contract with Kick — but he’s asking for a hefty $50 million in return. The burgeoning streaming platform has signed big deals with plenty of other creators over the past few months, but will the Dr Disrespect Kick contract become a reality?

What’s happening with the Dr Disrespect Kick contract?

Dr Disrespect does not currently have a Kick contract, though he’s made no secret of the fact that he’d be happy to join the platform in exchange for a $50 million deal. It’s a number that’s not unrealistic, as xQc was given a cool $100 million to join Kick. Dr Disrespect has over 4.5 million subscribers on YouTube, so he has the numbers to back up his offer. By comparison, xQc has nearly 12 million followers on Twitch.

It was already known that Dr Disrespect was in talks with Kick about a deal, but no specifics had been revealed. But during a recent interview, Paul Chianese, head of product at Kick, made a few more statements about where the deal stands.

“Doc wants 50 mil, and Doc’s not playing around with that number,” said Chianese during an interview with streamer Big E. “I love the Doc. I’ve watched him for years and years. I think he’s one of the most entertaining streamers in the business. But 50 million is 50 million.”

50 million is my number… pic.twitter.com/CiLLKYnXUc — Dr Disrespect (@DrDisrespect) June 22, 2023

From Chianese’s comments, it seems Kick is interested in signing Dr Disrespect, but $50 million is simply too high a number. It also appears Dr Disrespect isn’t offering much wiggle room — forcing Kick to come up to $50 million with no chance of him lowering his bid.

Where does Dr Disrespect stream?

Dr Disrespect currently streams on YouTube. The creator was previously banned on Twitch in 2020, though the reasons for his ban have never been made public. Dr Disrespect put out a statement shortly after the banning: “Twitch has not notified me on the specific reason behind their decision... Firm handshakes to all for the support during this difficult time.”

Champions Club,



Twitch has not notified me on the specific reason behind their decision... Firm handshakes to all for the support during this difficult time.



-Dr Disrespect — Dr Disrespect (@DrDisrespect) June 28, 2020

Twitch and Dr Disrespect would later enter litigation about the banning, with the two parties resolving the dispute without either side taking blame for the situation. Despite the ban happening years ago, the exact reasoning for the action is still unknown.