Fousey Calls the Cops and Gets Hospitalized for a Mental Health Evaluation — Here's What Happened Fousey called the police thinking his life was in danger, but the content creator was instead hospitalized for a psych evaluation. By Jon Bitner Aug. 23 2023, Published 4:42 p.m. ET

The controversial streamer, Fousey, was recently detained in his hotel room while broadcasting a live stream. What started as Fousey calling the police for his safety quickly got out of hand, and he was detained and hospitalized for a comprehensive mental health evaluation. Here’s everything you need to know about why Fousey was arrested during a recent livestream.

Why was Fousey arrested?

Fousey called 911 because he believed a stalker had traced him back to his hotel room. But when the cops arrived, he began shouting and acting erratically, which led to his arrest. The entire event unfolded live on stream, with Fousey cursing at the cops for the majority of the time.

Prior to the arrest, Fousey had been running a subathon. During these events, a streamer will stay online as long as a new subscriber follows the channel during a certain period of time. Fousey was seeing tons of new subscribers, which reportedly led to him livestreaming for around 48 hours without sleep.

It’s possible this lack of sleep, combined with his growing paranoia that someone was following him, led to the outburst and his detainment. Fousey wasn’t technically arrested or brought to jail, as the Miami Police Department instead recommended him for a mental health evaluation.

Fousey faked a hostage situation to get the police to his hotel room.

Not only did Fousey tell the police that someone was stalking him, but he also faked a hostage situation to get the police to respond to his call. In one scene Fousey can be heard shouting, “There’s a gun to my head,” which clearly isn't the case. In fact, he appears to be in no danger at all.

Full Thread Covering the Events of Fousey’s arrest



First a doxxer calls his hotel phone and makes fun of fousey and threatens him, where fousey then threatens to dox him back + says he’s gunna kill him lol



1/5 pic.twitter.com/nSfeZwZBJc — Lerix (@luhrixx) August 23, 2023

He then gives dispatch his room number, at which point the cops show up and detain Fousey for his wild behavior. As he was being hauled away by the police, Fousey continued to shout “Hashtag Free Fousey!” No updates have been given about Fousey since his arrest, with both his Kick and Twitter accounts remaining silent. The streamer recently made the jump to Kick after receiving several bans on Twitch, and currently has nearly 150 thousand followers on the new streaming platform.

It’s unclear if this was an elaborate stunt for viewers, with some fans claiming the police who came to his room were paid actors. Others say faking a hostage situation is a serious offense, and Fousey could be facing serious jail time if he passes the mental health evaluation.

@fousey Turns out Fousey was the one that threatened to kill Ganval and then proceeded to swat himself and freak out when cops arrived leading to his arrest. That was the absolute fastest rise and fall i’ve ever witnessed. What a wild night of streaming. 😅 pic.twitter.com/wwKKlviuLP — ᴛʜᴏᴜꜱᴀɴᴅ ᴡᴏʀᴅ (@th0usandw0rd) August 23, 2023

The majority of fans seem to be worried about Fousey’s health, as the entire breakdown was caught on camera and seems to be severe. Fousey is known as a controversial figure, with his Twitch bans related to the use of hateful slurs. He’s yet to be banned on Kick, and it’s unclear if he’ll continue streaming after this latest event.