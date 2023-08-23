Home > Gaming The "Bill Clinton Kid" of The Game Awards is a Popular Stream Sniper — Everything We Know Matan Even is best known for sneaking onto The Game Awards stage and other trolling moments, but he’s also an avid stream sniper. By Jon Bitner Aug. 23 2023, Published 4:39 p.m. ET Source: YouTube

Gamescom 2023 Opening Night Live was filled with memorable moments, including game reveals, updates, and even a live musical performance. But one of the strangest things that happened was Geoff Keighley getting rushed by a fan, who proclaimed “Bill Clinton wants GTA VI.”

The event brings to mind a similar situation that transpired during The Game Awards 2022, when a different fan (later identified as Matan Even), managed to sneak onstage with the FromSoftware team and talked about his “rabbi Bill Clinton.” As it turns out, Matan Even doesn’t just rush on stage and interrupt live events — he’s also a well-known stream sniper. Here’s everything we know about Matan's stream sniping and why he seems to be everywhere.

Matan Even's stream sniping extends to iShowSpeed and Kai Cenat.

Matan, also known as the “Bill Clinton Kid,” has stream-sniped popular creators like iShowSpeed and Kai Cenat. Matan managed to wiggle his way into a Kai Cenat stream while the creator was at Universal Studios, much in the same way he snuck onstage at The Game Awards.

Other celebrities and influencers Matan has stream-sniped include JaVale McGee, Hasan Piker, and he even showed up in the front row of WrestleMania.

Who is Matan Even?

Matan Even has a YouTube channel with over 500 thousand subscribers, but very little about his personal life is known. His profile on YouTube reads, “Everybody talks, nobody listens,” and his professional website simply takes you to a black page with a countdown that’ll hit zero around Aug. 29. Matan saw his fame grow when he managed to get onstage at The Game Awards in 2022 and give an incredibly bizarre speech.

One Billion is Next pic.twitter.com/2RXdf0JbxV — Matan Even (@mataneven) April 12, 2023

“I want to thank everybody and say that… I think I want to nominate this award to my reformed orthodox rabbi Bill Clinton, thank you everybody.” Afterward, he simply walked off stage with the rest of the FromSoftware team. In other words, Matan is an absolute mystery — and it seems that’s the way he likes it.

Matan Even is known for stream sniping.

While Matan might be best known for his speech during The Game Awards, he’s long been known by a smaller group of fans as an IRL stream sniper. His biggest stream snipe was, of course, The Game Awards, but he often tracks down celebrities and influencers and finds ways to get into their live broadcasts.

Y’all Forgot This Was Me? pic.twitter.com/Dl8bQOApu0 — Matan Even (@mataneven) March 29, 2023

How exactly he manages to track down big names like Kai Cenat and iShowSpeed is unknown, which only adds to his intrigue (and infamy). It’s worth noting that the person who stormed the stage of Gamescom 2023 was not Matan Even. They were likely a fan of his work, however, as the reference to “Bill Clinton” can’t be a coincidence.