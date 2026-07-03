Ice Spice and Tobey Maguire Fuel Dating Buzz After Cozy Moments at Michael Rubin’s 2026 White Party Go Viral “I read this headline 4 times to make sure I had the three key details right." By Srimoyee Dutta Published July 3 2026, 5:44 a.m. ET Source: Instagram/@icespice and Wikimedia Commons/gdcgraphics

A viral photo from Michael Rubin’s star-studded 2026 White Party in the Hamptons has sparked social media speculation about rapper Ice Spice and actor Tobey Maguire.

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The event, which was hosted to celebrate America’s 250th birthday, featured performances by high-profile celebrities throughout the mansion estate. Snoop Dogg took to the roof for a special performance, while Cardi B, Lil Wayne, and Alicia Keys entertained guests from a club area inside the mansion.

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A-list celebrities and entertainment figures, including Jay-Z, Ivanka Trump, Leonardo DiCaprio, Travis Scott, Sofia Vergara, Pete Davidson, Sacha Baron Cohen, Tobey Maguire, Ice Spice, Emma Roberts, Martha Stewart, Quavo, Shaboozey, DJ Khaled, J Balvin, Lil Baby, Logan Paul, and Jake Paul, attended the gathering.

The Truth Behind the Viral Ice Spice and Tobey Maguire Hamptons Party Photos

The rumors began circulating on Wednesday, July 1, after a series of photos surfaced showing two guests standing closely together on a balcony at the event.

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While some internet users speculated that the images caught the Deli artist and the former Spider-Man sharing a kiss, the photos themselves do not show the pair kissing. Many users have argued against the rumor, pointing out that the pair were likely just leaning in to speak because of the loud music.

Commenters expressed surprise at the rumored relationship, noting how unexpected a romance between two people from different backgrounds seemed.

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🚨 Tobey Maguire and Ice Spice are dating



Tobey Maguire and Ice Spice spotted together at Michael Rubin’s White Party in the Hamptons



Spider-Man found his Mary Jane and she goes by Ice Spice 😭 pic.twitter.com/udS9LepXgA — No Context Tobey Maguire (@OocTobeyM) July 2, 2026

“I read this headline 4 times to make sure I had the three key details right,” wrote one X user.

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A separate commentator wrote, “Honestly, I get it. I love Spiderman too.”

A third user quipped, “Everytime there's a new celebrity couple it feels like god's fanfic rare pair.”

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“Not even in my wildest Mad Libs dreams could I have crafted a sentence like this,” read another comment.

While Page Six has since confirmed that both Ice Spice and Maguire were indeed in attendance at the Hamptons gathering, the outlet did not report that the pair kissed or comment on the nature of their relationship.

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The online speculation surrounding Tobey Maguire, 51, and Ice Spice, 26, has drawn attention to their 25-year age difference.

This is not the first time the actor's relationships have sparked discussion regarding age gaps. Earlier this year, Maguire was linked to 20-year-old model and influencer Mishka Silva after the two were spotted together at the 2026 Super Bowl.

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Just spoke to a rep from Ice Spice’s team … they say ICE SPICE & TOBEY MAGUIRE WERE NOT KISSING at Michael Rubin’s 4th of July party .. im told the photo was deceiving.. the two were actually sharing a vape.



Ice Spices team tells me …



The kissing rumor is not true.

The… pic.twitter.com/ba4xNExtvm — BROWN GIRL GRINDING⭐️ (@LorenLorosa) July 3, 2026

Prior to that, his most recent confirmed relationship was with model Tatiana Dieteman from 2018 to 2021, a partnership that came with a 17-year age difference.

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Before these relationships, Maguire was married to 49-year-old jewelry designer Jennifer Meyer. The couple, who share two children, 19-year-old daughter Ruby and 16-year-old son Otis, separated in 2016 after nine years of marriage and finalized their divorce in 2020.