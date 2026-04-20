What Happened to Ice Spice At McDonalds? The Rapper's Attack Was Caught on Video "We will be pursuing any and all avenues to hold the perpetrators responsible for their actions." By Tatayana Yomary Published April 20 2026, 2:11 p.m. ET Source: MEGA

In this day and age, celebrities make a point of stepping out with security. From fans getting a little crazy to keeping talent safe from imminent threats, security is standard. However, there are some instances where notable figures step out on their own, especially in places where they can be low-key — think New York City’s Village neighborhood or the outer boroughs like The Bronx or Queens.

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Although security tagging along is standard practice, femcee Ice Spice decided to grab an early-morning meal at a McDonald's in Hollywood, Calif., with a friend. And while the star was being low-key, she was recognized by a fan, and things went left pretty quickly.

Source: MEGA

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What happened to Ice Spice at McDonald’s?

According to TMZ, Ice Spice was assaulted by a crazed fan at McDonald’s. In security footage obtained by the outlet, the 26-year-old was seen chatting and enjoying a meal with a friend in the restaurant booth on Wednesday, April 15, 2026. A few moments later, a young woman walks up to the pair. And based on the body language, neither one of the ladies seemed into talking to the woman. In fact, it seems the woman was trying to get the rapper’s friend to slide over so she could sit with them.

After being unsuccessful, the woman and Ice started arguing. The rapper pointed to the door, which seemed to anger the woman who was in Ice’s personal space. The woman then can be heard asking Ice where she’s from over and over. Once Ice responds, the woman reaches over and starts throwing punches at the rapper. Ice, who then returns serve, stands up in the booth, as a young man runs over in an attempt to de-escalate the situation.

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Watch full video on TMZ

Ice then jumps across a few tables and onto the floor in an attempt to go outside and confront the young woman. She‘s held back by some young men and a McDonald’s worker. The woman then runs back into the restaurant, attempting to continue to fight Ice, before she’s pushed out. Ice then shouts out obscenities at the door, as her friend is seen hanging back at the table.

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Once Ice walks back over to her friend, a young man walks over to check on her. She then asked him if he was with the girl who attacked her, to which he stated he was not with her and was simply enjoying a meal with his friends. Ice then walks to the door as the man who initially attempted to break up the fight walks in. Ice then throws a phone, which presumably belongs to the young woman who attacked her, before going back and forth with the guy who just walked back in.

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Apparently, the guy who had walked back in was with the young woman who attacked her, so Ice cursed him out. Interestingly, TMZ spoke with the young woman who attacked Ice, named Vayah, who claims that Ice was rude to her, which caused her to get physical.

Ice Spice broke her silence on the issue with an interesting X post mentioning Wendy's.

On April 17, 2026, Ice took to X with a little humor about the situation. In a tweet, she posted a video of the incident and said, “This wouldn’t happen at Wendy’s.”

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And while it appeared to be nothing more than a dig at McDonald’s, since the incident should never have happened, TMZ reports that Ice actually has a relationship with the fast-food chain. Apparently, Ice was in L.A. to shoot a commercial for Wendy’s, according to a source.

this wouldn’t happen at Wendy’s pic.twitter.com/8Chwnz8pjM — ice spicy (@icespice) April 18, 2026

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And based on a recent X tweet, there may be some truth to it. Just a few days before the melee, Ice tweeted about craving a specific sandwich from the brand. While she may have made light of the incident, her legal team is already hard at work.

"The unprovoked attack on my client has been reported to the LAPD and we will be pursuing any and all avenues to hold the perpetrators responsible for their actions, including criminally and civilly,” Ice’s attorney Bradford Cohen told the outlet. “We are also exploring holding the location responsible for their lack of appropriate security."

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Source: MEGA