Following News of His Death, Many Want to Know What Ike Turner Jr.'s Net Worth Was Ike Turner Jr.'s net worth was not nearly as much as his parent's. By Joseph Allen Published Oct. 6 2025, 4:02 p.m. ET Source: Mega

News broke in early October 2025 that Ike Turner Jr., the son of Ike and Tina Turner, had died from kidney failure at the age of 67. The news was first broken by TMZ, and following the announcement, many wanted to learn more about Ike Turner Jr., including what kind of legacy he built in the wake of his parents.

Article continues below advertisement

Among the things people were curious was what kind of wealth Ike Turner Jr. had at the time of his death. Here's what we know about his net worth.

Source: Mega

Article continues below advertisement

What was Ike Turner Jr.'s net worth?

According to Richestlifestyle.com, Ike Turner Jr.'s net worth at the time of his death was approximately $550,000, which suggests that he had not amassed nearly the kind of fortune that his parents had accumulated over the course of their lives. Ike worked as a musician and producer, and that's how he earned the majority of his net worth. He also reportedly invested in real estate.

Ike Turner Jr. Musician Net worth: $550,000 Ike Turner Jr. was a musician and producer who was best known for being the child of Ike and Tina Turner. According to his obituary, he was an in-demand sound engineer, and produced the music on his father's final album, "Risin' With the Blues." He was named after his father, who was a hugely successful musician and also a famously abusive man. Birthdate: 1958 Birth Name: Izear Luster "Ike" Turner Jr. Father: Izear Luster "Ike" Turner Sr. Mother: Lorraine Taylor

Article continues below advertisement

Ike Turner Jr. was adopted by Tina Turner.

Although Ike Turner Jr.'s mother was technically Lorraine Taylor, he was adopted by Tina Turner when he was just two years old, according to E! News. "Tina raised me from the age of 2. She's the only mother I’ve ever known," Ike Jr. told The Mail on Sunday in 2018, adding that he hadn't spoken to Tina since 2018. He also said, "We were raised by housekeepers because my mother and father were gone 11 months out of a year."

Ike Turner Jr., Tina Turner’s son, has died at age 67. pic.twitter.com/BrRPOYn2X7 — Pop Tingz (@ThePopTingz) October 5, 2025 Source: X/@ThePopTingz

Article continues below advertisement

Jacqueline Bullock, his cousin and Tina Turner's niece, released a statement to Page Six following news of his death. "It is with great sadness that we announce the passing of my cousin, Ike Turner, Jr.," she said. "Junior was more than a cousin to me, but rather a brother, as we grew up in the same famed household together."

Ike worked with both of his parents throughout his career, although as his quote to The Mail on Sunday made clear, he seemed to have a complicated relationship with both of them. "My father took me out of school at 13. I ended up running his recording studio, plus going on the road with them," he said. "They made a lot of money on tour, and my father used to make me count it until my hands were grey."