Tina and Ike Turner's Son, Ike Turner Jr., Died at Age 67 — Inside His Cause of Death

Ike Turner, Jr., the son of legendary singers Ike Turner and Tina Turner, passed away on Oct. 4, 2025. The musician was 67 years old at the time of his death.

Ike Jr. was one of the former couple's four sons and famously followed in their musical footsteps. Here's everything to know about his cause of death.

What was Ike Turner Jr.'s cause of death?

Ike Jr.'s cause of death was confirmed by Tina's niece, Jacqueline Bullock. According to Jacqueline's interview with TMZ, she said her cousin had been battling multiple health conditions. She told the outlet that he had endured severe heart issues over the years and suffered a stroke in September 2025. Though he seemingly recovered from the stroke, he passed away in a Los Angeles, Calif., hospital just a few weeks after the stroke. When he died, Jacqueline released a statement to honor his legacy and the drive he had outside of his famous family.

"It is with great sadness that we announce the passing of my cousin, Ike Turner, Jr.,” Tina’s niece, Jacqueline, said, according to a statement from The New York Post. "'Junior’ was more than a cousin to me, but rather a brother, as we grew up in the same famed household together.”

"As the son of Tina and Ike Turner, from an early age, his talents were evident as there wasn’t an instrument he did not want to play. While he favored the drums early on, my aunt and his mother, Tina Turner, insisted that he break down his drum kit after each practice. This led him to favor the keys. Eventually, Junior would end up helping to run Bolic Sound Studios, the recording studios founded by his father, Ike Turner,” the statement continued.

“While he faced the same challenges that many of us have, he would become a sought-after sound engineer, musician, and Grammy winner for Best Traditional Blues Album in 2007 for his father’s ‘Risin’ With The Blues.' We, as a family, appreciate the outpouring of condolences and request privacy at this time.”

As the statement read, Ike Jr. found a lane for himself while navigating his family's superstardom. He found his lane as a sound engineer and briefly collaborated with Tina on several projects. Ike Jr. also worked closely with his father in his formative years. "My father took me out of school at 13," he recalled in an interview with The Daily Mail. "I ended up running his recording studio, plus going on the road with them," he told the outlet. "They made a lot of money on tour, and my father used to make me count it until my hands were grey.""

Tina Turner adopted Ike Turner Jr. during her marriage to Ike Turner.

Ike Jr.'s love for his mother, Tina, ran deeper than a biological connection. He was born to Ike Sr. and Lorraine Taylor in 1958, but, was adopted by Tina when he was 4 years old. The adoption came after Ike Sr. and Tina were married from 1962 to 1978. "Tina raised me from the age of two," Ike Jr. told The Daily Mail. "She's the only mother I’ve ever known. We were raised by housekeepers because my mother and father were gone 11 months out of a year."