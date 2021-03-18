Ilana Glazer Is Pregnant, and She Is Sure to Be the Coolest Mom Ever

In a strange twist of fate, Ilana's pregnancy announcement comes on the heels of her Hulu movie False Positive getting a June 2021 release date. It follows a couple's IVF journey in a creepy clinic where all is not as it seems. Ilana shared with Entertainment Weekly that she and her husband have joked about similarities between not being able to have him by her side at doctor appointments to the clinic featured in the movie.

"He keeps being like, 'Ah, False Positive!' And I'm like, 'I'm not even going there!'" She told the outlet.

Luckily, things in real life seem like they're on a much smoother path for Ilana as she readies her mind and body for motherhood. And, if we know anything about her from her various comedic roles, she will take it all in stride with just a little bit of humor along the way.