There's a New Golden Girl on 'Gold Rush' — Let's Get to Know Ilaura Reeves

Season 13 of Gold Rush is now underway and beyond all the usual tense drama that inevitably accompanies every episode, we also get a little bit of new blood injected into the show.

In Episode 2, Parker is on his way to Fairbanks to meet with John Reeves, owner of Fairbanks Gold, LLC. And while John is certainly impressive, the person we found the most intriguing was his daughter Ilaura Reeves who, along with her husband Drew, works for her father. We love it when a woman shows up.

So, who is Ilaura Reeves on Gold Rush and what more do we know about her?