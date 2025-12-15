Is Ilia Topuria UFC Lightweight Champion Married? Fans Wonder Amid Shocking Announcement The UFC fighter made a surprising announcement on Dec. 15, 2025. By Niko Mann Published Dec. 15 2025, 3:10 p.m. ET Source: Mega

Fans of UFC Lightweight Champion Ilia Topuria want to know if he's married amid the shocking announcement he posted on social media on Dec. 15, 2025. The UFC fighter announced that he was temporarily stepping away from defending his title over "circumstances" that threatened his "integrity," "family," and "reputation."

Article continues below advertisement

Ilia also wrote in his post that he'd been subjected to false allegations and was being extorted. The shocking announcement has the internet ablaze, and people want to know if the mixed martial artist is married.

Source: Mega

Article continues below advertisement

Is Ilia Topuria married?

Yes, Ilia Topuria is married to Future & Energy creator Giorgina Uzcategui Badell, but apparently, he won't be much longer. The former real estate agent has accused the athlete of domestic abuse. She also filed for divorce following reports by Mundo Deportivo last October that the couple had split after she unfollowed her husband on Instagram. Ilia's announcement from Madrid, Spain, on Dec. 15 was shared in both Spanish and English, and it said that he has been accused of "domestic abuse" in an extortion attempt.

"Over the past several weeks, I have made the difficult decision to temporarily step away from defending my title. This was not a decision I took lightly," he wrote. "However, when circumstances arise that threaten your personal integrity. your family. and your reputation, there comes a point when you must address them directly."

Article continues below advertisement

I won’t be fighting in the first quarter of next year. I’m going through a difficult moment in my personal life. I want to focus on my children and resolve this situation as soon as possible.

I don’t want to hold up the division. The UFC will make the matchups needed, and as soon… — Ilia Topuria (@Topuriailia) November 27, 2025

"In recent months, I have been subjected to severe and unacceptable pressure, including threats to disseminate false allegations of domestic abuse unless financial demands were met," he continued. "These allegations are entirely unfounded. The truth is not a matter of opinion-it is a matter of evidence." He added that he had proof via audio recordings, written communication, and witness statements.

Article continues below advertisement

"This evidence has been submitted to the appropriate judicial authorities in order to pursue legal action for attempted extortion, falsification of evidence, misappropriation of funds and personal property, and multiple threats." The post comes a few weeks after his announcement in November that hinted at this divorce.

Article continues below advertisement

The couple shares two children.

The UFC fighter and his wife have two children — a son, Hugo, and a daughter, Giorginita. Ilia also said in his post that his children were the reason he had remained silent until recently. "My initial decision to remain silent was made solely to protect my children, who are the most important part of my life. However, I have come to understand that silence under these circumstances does not protect the truth," he wrote. "It allows false narratives to take hold."

Article continues below advertisement

"Today, I am stepping forward not only for my family and myself, but also to demonstrate that no one should be forced to yield to intimidation, manipulation, or fear," he added. "Those who know me can attest that I have never engaged in violence of any kind, and that my life and career have always been guided by discipline, respect, and integrity. I have full confidence in the judicial system to determine the facts based on evidence."