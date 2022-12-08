General Immortus Is a Certified Big Bad in the 'Doom Patrol' Comics – Details

A new threat is on the horizon in Doom Patrol. The foreboding trailer for the HBO Max series — based on the DC comics series of the same name — includes this chilling line, "Immortus is real, and it's coming." The voice belongs to Willoughby Kipling, who is warning the Doom Patrol squad about what's to come.

Our favorite group of superpowered oddballs looks totally nonchalant when Willoughby also throws in a mention about the literal end of days.