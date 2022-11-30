Season 4 of 'Doom Patrol' Sees the Team Face off Against an Obscure Villain
Although the DCU is still expanding its catalog on HBO Max, two severely underrated shows have been part of the brand since the very beginning — Titans and Doom Patrol. They've managed to fly under the radar for years, with four seasons under their respective belts ... well, almost four (the latter is still gearing up to release its fourth season).
Speaking of Doom Patrol, fans are eager to see more of their favorite team of super-powered misfits; however, several others can't help but wonder which villain will make their debut on the small screen. Will it be The Claw? What about the Scissormen?
Luckily, we don't have to speculate anymore because the big bad has been announced! On that note, keep reading to find out who will be the villain in Season 4 of Doom Patrol. Plus, stick around to learn more about the actor taking on the character.
Who is the villain in Season 4 of 'Doom Patrol'?
In October 2022, TV Line reported that Mr. 104 would serve as the villain in Season 4 of Doom Patrol. The character's television counterpart is described as a "charming and mysterious man of many elements," per the report.
When it comes to the comics, Mr. 104 (initially Mr. 103) is genius biochemist Jonathan Dubrovny, a frequent enemy of the Doom Patrol who possesses the uncanny ability to transform his body into any element on the periodic table. This fascinating power poses a massive threat to those who dare get in his way, especially the Doom Patrol.
The antagonist made his DC comics debut in Doom Patrol #98, published in September 1965. He frequently battled against the titular superhero team in the comics but also went off on other ventures.
In Doom Patrol and Suicide Squad Special #1, he was recruited by the Suicide Squad on a mission to rescue Hawk in Nicaragua; however, things didn't go as planned and he seemingly died fighting the Rocked Red Brigade. Many years later, he returned as Mr. 104 and battled both Superman and Power Girl in Superman Vol 2 #189.
'The Flash' alum Sendhil Ramamurthy tackles the role of Mr. 104.
As for the person taking on the role of Mr. 104, look no further than Sendhil Ramamurthy. The 48-year-old actor is no stranger to the DC Universe, having starred as the villainous Dr. Ramsey Rosso / Bloodwork in Season 6 of The Flash.
Sendhil has been working in the entertainment industry for two decades, but perhaps he is best known for his roles as Mohinder Suresh in the NBC superhero drama Heroes, Gabriel "Gabe" Lowan in Beauty and the Beast, and Mohan Vishwakumar in Netflix's coming-of-age dramedy series Never Have I Ever. For those curious, his upcoming projects include the Hindi rom-com drama flick, The Lovers, as well as the fourth and final season of Never Have I Ever.
Season 4 of Doom Patrol premieres Thursday, Dec. 8, 2022. on HBO Max.