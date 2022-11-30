Season 4 of 'Doom Patrol' Sees the Team Face off Against an Obscure Villain

Speaking of Doom Patrol, fans are eager to see more of their favorite team of super-powered misfits; however, several others can't help but wonder which villain will make their debut on the small screen. Will it be The Claw? What about the Scissormen?

Luckily, we don't have to speculate anymore because the big bad has been announced! On that note, keep reading to find out who will be the villain in Season 4 of Doom Patrol. Plus, stick around to learn more about the actor taking on the character.