Imogen Ewan Is Another Late Arrival in Season 4 of 'Too Hot to Handle'
Spoiler alert: This article contains spoilers for Season 4 of Too Hot to Handle.
Before Imogen Ewan arrives on Netflix's Too Hot to Handle, Creed McKinnon causes a stir by unceremoniously dumping Sophie Stonehouse for another newcomer, Flavia Laos. And just when things have calmed down, Imogen's arrival stirs the pot even further and once again causes Creed's eye to wander.
But, aside from love triangles and dealing with Creed's lack of self-awareness, who is Imogen on Too Hot to Handle? Like Creed, she's from Australia, and she feels an instant connection to him. But there's more to this Too Hot to Handle "grenade" than being a late arrival meant to shake up the game and cause drama among the couples.
Who is Imogen Ewan on 'Too Hot to Handle'?
Before Imogen was cast for Season 4 of Too Hot to Handle, she already had an Instagram following. Or, to be more exact, she has more than 84,000 followers and counting. But that could be because she was on a reality show once before Too Hot to Handle. In 2018, Imogen was a contestant on the Australian game show Take Me Out.
The premise of the dating show is that women are given the chance to learn about a man through pre-recorded videos or videos from his friends and family to determine if he's worth going on a date with. The series lasted just one season but, long before Netflix came calling, Imogen was on it.
Imogen is also active on TikTok. She regularly shares funny videos that gain tens of thousands, and in some cases more than 100,000, views each and she promotes various beauty products. She may also be a model, but it looks like she makes the bulk of her income on social media. And she has a French bulldog named Mochi, who has an Instagram of their own.
Imogen is friends with another 'Too Hot to Handle' star.
When Imogen arrives on Too Hot to Handle, she wastes no time in making her feelings for Creed known. And, although he's with Flavia at the time, Imogen isn't exactly here to make friends.
That doesn't mean she's opposed to them, though. And apparently, whether she was friends with Season 3 cast member Georgia Hassarati before or after she was on the show, they're close now.
Granted, Georgia isn't from Imogen's season, but we suspect the Too Hot to Handle cast pool is similar to that of shows in the Bachelor franchise. Many of them likely meet at some point outside of their respective seasons.
Who is Imogen from 'Too Hot to Handle' dating now?
It doesn't look like Imogen is seriously dating anyone right now. There's the possibility that she's just keeping a relationship a secret until Netflix gives her the go-ahead, though. Because if Imogen is dating Creed after Too Hot to Handle, she may have to keep that a secret for an allotted period of time.
Judging by the way things go during Season 4 of Too Hot to Handle, though, it's hard to imagine that Creed would commit to Imogen out in the real world with plenty of temptations. He could barely commit to one woman on the show, where the temptations are fewer and further in between than the real world.
Let's hope that, whatever Imogen's relationship status is after Too Hot to Handle, she's still living her best post–reality TV life.
You can watch Too Hot to Handle on Netflix.