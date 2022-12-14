Imogen Ewan Is Another Late Arrival in Season 4 of 'Too Hot to Handle'

Spoiler alert: This article contains spoilers for Season 4 of Too Hot to Handle.

Before Imogen Ewan arrives on Netflix's Too Hot to Handle, Creed McKinnon causes a stir by unceremoniously dumping Sophie Stonehouse for another newcomer, Flavia Laos. And just when things have calmed down, Imogen's arrival stirs the pot even further and once again causes Creed's eye to wander.