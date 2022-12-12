Ethan From 'Too Hot to Handle' Is a "Bad Boy by Nature" and He's Ready to Break Rules
Spoiler alert: This article contains spoilers for Season 4 of Too Hot to Handle.
On Too Hot to Handle, "grenade" means something different than on shows like Jersey Shore. On the Netflix dating show, it refers to newbies who arrive to shake up the game and make out with players, consequences be damned. And in Season 4, one of the grenades is Ethan Smith.
So, who is Ethan on Too Hot to Handle and does he really not have the contestants' best interests at heart? He takes an immediate liking to Brittan Byrd, who actually dumps James Pendergrass to jump into bed with Ethan. They don't hook up, but the tidal wave of drama that Ethan causes shortly after he arrives at the retreat shows just how little concern he has for the rules.
Who is Ethan Smith from 'Too Hot to Handle'?
Like some of his co-stars, Ethan is from England. He's also covered in tattoos and he's at least some of the ladies' ideas of the perfect man. He uses that to his advantage and, judging by his Instagram selfie game, we wouldn't be surprised if he also uses that to his advantage in real life.
Ethan is big on the gym and he regularly shares posts about his progress. It's no wonder he agreed to go on a show where he gets to be shirtless most of the time.
When he's not appearing on reality TV, Ethan works as a model for a living. Again, that's not unlike some of his co-stars. He also calls himself a "bad boy by nature" in his Instagram bio.
If Too Hot to Handle producers reached out to him rather than Ethan applying for the show on his own, it makes total sense why he was chosen as a grenade for Season 4.
The 26-year-old gym rat is also on TikTok, but his videos tend to be an extension of what he posts on Instagram rather than anything brand-new. There is a video, however, where Ethan lip syncs to a song, telling ladies who "ain't a gym girl or blondie" to "keep their distance." He definitely isn't afraid to be himself on social media.
Who is Ethan from 'Too Hot to Handle' dating now?
Although Ethan succeeds in splitting up Brittan and James soon after he arrives on Too Hot to Handle, he doesn't appear to be dating her now. In fact, he seems happily single and enjoying life while traveling and hanging out with friends. It's not a total surprise, though, given the fact that Ethan doesn't arrive at the retreat with falling in love on his mind.
Ethan made some friends on 'Too Hot to Handle.'
Even if Ethan isn't dating Brittan or anyone else from Too Hot to Handle, he seems to have left the show with some friends. He shared an Instagram post in December 2022 featuring himself, Seb Melrose, and Creed McKinnon in a photo and a video. Leaving the show single, but with new besties, is certainly a nice consolation prize.
You can watch Too Hot to Handle on Netflix.