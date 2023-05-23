Home > Television > Stream & Chill > Netflix > Bridgerton Source: Getty Images Here's the Tea on the Dating Rumors Brewing About 'Bridgerton's India Amarteifio and *THIS* Co-Star Onscreen romance or real-life chemistry? Fans think 'Bridgerton' stars India Amarteifio and Corey Mylchreest are dating ... here's the truth! By Pretty Honore May 23 2023, Published 3:12 p.m. ET

We all fell in love with the love stories depicted in Seasons 1 and 2 of Netflix’s Bridgerton. The brainchild of series creator Chris Van Dusen, the Shonda Rhimes-produced series made its debut on the streaming platform on Christmas Day 2020 and has since garnered a massive following of dedicated viewers.

Season 3 of the reality TV series premiered on Netflix in May 2023 and introduced us to the newest royals to take the throne. Among them are Queen Charlotte and Young King George III, played by India Ria Amarteifio and Corey Mylchreest. Their chemistry onscreen leads many to believe that the duo is dating IRL. So, what’s the tea? Does India have a boyfriend, or nah? Read on to find out!

What’s the tea on India Amarteifio and Corey Mylchreest? The ‘Bridgerton’ actress India Amateifio’s dating life explored!

As of this writing, India appears to be living her best, single life and we love that for her. If she did happen to have a boyfriend, we wouldn’t know anything about it as the actress keeps her personal life under wraps. That said, we hate to burst your bubble, but India and Corey’s relationship is strictly platonic.

Although they two shared some pretty steamy sex scenes on the set of Bridgerton, the two are only friends as Corey already has a girlfriend. Corey told Extra that he and his partner actually watched the first two seasons of Bridgerton together when he first secured the role.

"As soon as I got the job, I was like, 'All right, I gotta binge this thing. I sat down with my girlfriend and we did the whole shebang,” he said in the interview. Unfortunately for fans, Corey is also pretty tight-lipped about his private life so it’s unclear who he’s dating.

All things considered, celebrity couples are overrated, anyway. Bridgerton, which stars actors from all walks of life, has been commended for its dedication to inclusivity and diversity in the past, and India is a testament to this fact. But what ethnicity is she?

What ethnicity is India Amarteifio?

Born in Kingston upon Thames, England to Nicole, and Ben Amarteifio, India was raised in Twickenham. While her mother, Nicole, is German, her father, Ben, is of Ghanaian descent. India got her start on the British Broadway — the West End — at an early age.