Is 'Queen Charlotte: A Bridgerton Story' Star Corey Mylchreest Dating Anyone? In 'Queen Charlotte: A Bridgerton Story,' Corey Mylchreest plays a handsome young King George III. So, is the actor dating anyone in real life? By Katherine Stinson May 3 2023, Published 8:08 a.m. ET

In the Bridgerton prequel series on Netflix, Queen Charlotte: A Bridgerton Story, young Queen Charlotte (India Ria Amarteifio) was certifiably shooketh when the handsome young stranger who interrupts her escape attempt from her own wedding turns out to be her intended King George III. The young king is played by British actor Corey Mylchreest.

Given Corey's charming introduction into the Bridgerton-verse, many fans have been wondering — is the actor single or is he dating anyone in real life? Here's what we know.

Is 'Queen Charlotte: A Bridgerton Story' star Corey Mylchreest dating anyone?

Corey definitely appears to keep his personal love life on the down low, even humbly joking to People Magazine that his Bridgerton role wasn't going to make him a heartthrob. He said that Freddie Dennis, the actor who plays King George III's loyal servant Reynolds, was, "The real heartthrob of the whole operation."

However, Corey did reveal one key detail about his dating life during a red carpet interview with Extra at the Los Angeles premiere of Queen Charlotte: A Bridgerton Story. When asked if he had watched Bridgerton prior to being cast as young King George III, Corey replied, "I was told not to watch it, to try not to emulate any of the performances. And as soon as I got the job, I was like, 'All right, I gotta binge this thing.' I sat down with my girlfriend and we did the whole shebang."

That's about the extent of Corey's revelations about his dating life. He doesn't share any pictures of his girlfriend on his Instagram page (which is understandable, especially if his girlfriend doesn't want to be faced with any public scrutiny.)

Is 'Queen Charlotte: A Bridgerton Story' Corey's first acting project?

Queen Charlotte: A Bridgerton Story actually isn't Corey's first Netflix rodeo! He previously played the role of Adonis in Netflix's The Sandman, per Corey's IMDb page. Corey also played the lead role in the short film Mars. In addition to playing young King George III in Queen Charlotte: A Bridgerton Story, Corey also will be appearing in another upcoming project — a short film titled Elevator Pitch.

How did Corey's Queen Charlotte: A Bridgerton Story co-star India Amarteifio feel about their on-screen relationship? She told Extra, "He is such a lovely guy, super talented, super dedicated. We had a great time and I’m so happy for him. I think he’s done such an amazing job."