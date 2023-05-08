Home > Television > Stream & Chill > Netflix > Bridgerton Source: Netflix King George III and Queen Charlotte Had the Most Unorthodox Marriage in Real Life Did the real King George III and Queen Charlotte love each other as much as they do in 'Queen Charlotte: A Bridgerton Story'? Here's what we know. By Katherine Stinson May 8 2023, Published 2:29 p.m. ET

From the moment young Queen Charlotte (India Amarteifio) choses not to escape her impending marriage to young King George III (Corey Mylchreest) in Queen Charlotte: A Bridgerton Story, love blossoms.

Article continues below advertisement

So, were the real Queen Charlotte and King George III just as smitten with each other as their fictional Bridgerton counterparts? (After all, the real Charlotte did give birth to 15 children.) Here's what we know about what the real marriage was like between Queen Charlotte and King George.

Source: Netflix

Article continues below advertisement

What was the real Queen Charlotte and King George's marriage like?

As the Queen Charlotte Netflix series portrays, the real Queen Charlotte and George did in fact meet for the first time on the day of their wedding. But was their marriage a true love match or simply a matter of duty? Here's a key detail that lends credence to the love match theory — King George III never took a mistress.

Wait, isn't that just another case of a man doing the bare minimum in a marriage? By modern standards sure, but monarchs back in the 16th, 17th, and 18th centuries were practically expected to take a mistress or two. For George not to take a single mistress is a telling sign of the love and respect he had for Queen Charlotte. Another interesting historical fact about Charlotte and George's relationship was that they slept in the same bed, per a report from Vulture.

Article continues below advertisement

Again, modern minds may scoff at the idea of a married couple sharing the same bed as strong evidence of love, but keep in mind that that two monarchs sharing the same bed (when it wasn't used for heir-making purposes) was unheard of during Charlotte and George's time.

Article continues below advertisement

Per a report from Grunge, another George-ism that was unheard of for the time was the love he bore for his many daughters. Historically, George knew how terrible men treated women based on his own sister's marriage, and he didn't want his daughters to suffer the same fate, often disapproving of potential suitors for their hand in marriage. So, we guess you could say that King George III was a total Georgian girl dad?

Article continues below advertisement

So, did the real Queen Charlotte love King George III?

Although we would be bereft to speak for the real monarch herself, an actual letter Charlotte wrote to George (per a report from the Smithsonian) seems to provide yet another piece of evidence that George and Charlotte were a true love match.