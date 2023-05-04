Home > Television > Stream & Chill > Netflix > Bridgerton Source: Netflix Reynolds and Brimsley's Love Story Is the Highlight of Netflix's 'Queen Charlotte' 'Queen Charlotte: A Bridgerton Story' focuses on the queen's tragic love story with King George III — but fans are rooting for Reynolds and Brimsley. So what happened? By Anna Quintana May 4 2023, Published 6:01 p.m. ET

Warning: This article contains spoilers for Queen Charlotte: A Bridgerton Story. There is more than one love story in Queen Charlotte: A Bridgerton Story. While Queen Charlotte and King George III's romance plays out over the six episodes of the Netflix mini-series, there is another relationship blossoming in the show.

That of the queen and the king's respective guards, Brimsley and Reynolds. However, fans are wondering what happened to Reynolds — and if Brimsley gets his happily ever after too.

Reynolds and Brimsley's relationship was strained by their duties to the king and queen.

Source: Netflix L-R: Reynolds (Freddie Dennis) and Brimsley (Sam Clemmett) in 'Queen Charlotte: A Bridgerton Story.'

In Episode 2, a young Brimsley (Sam Clemmett) and Reynolds (Freddie Dennis) "consummate" their relationship as the king refuses to spend his wedding night with his new wife. However, it's not long before their respective duties put a strain on their relationship, especially when it comes to King George's mental health. As the king's man, Reynolds feels pressure to keep his condition a secret from Brimsley, who is trying to help the queen understand why she is unable to see her husband.

"You give me nothing," Brimsley tells Reynolds in Episode 5. "You tell me nothing but lies. I ask your help, and you refuse to treat me like a partner or an equal." Eventually, the queen and king are reunited, and Brimsley and Reynolds seem to be happier than ever, enjoying a secret dance together in the garden hidden from partygoers.

So, do Reynolds and Brimsley end up together?

Source: Netflix Brimsley (Hugh Sachs)

While we don't see Reynolds in any of the current scenes in Queen Charlotte, an older Brimsley (Hugh Sachs) is still right by the queen's side in present-day Regency London. When asked by the queen if he has ever been married, Brimsley provides a glimpse into why his relationship with Reynolds was doomed from the beginning.

"No, your majesty, who could I ever find who would be free to spend a lifetime with me?" he responds. "I am here. Everyone here cares for the king." That does not mean Brimsley does not miss Reynolds. He was caught dancing on his own in the same spot in the series finale, as the Queen's son Edward shares the news that he is expecting a baby — the next in the line of succession for the royal family.

I was so sad!!!😭😭😭😭😭 Brimsely and Reynolds deserved more! https://t.co/WBzHiQBaBM — •ᴗ• 👨‍🚀 (@slothrj) May 4, 2023

As expected Bridgerton fans fell in love with Brimsley and Reynolds, and even took to social media to ask Netflix for a spinoff focused on the couple. "Both the couples in #QueenCharlotte were so good! Charlotte and George had me emotional but hopeful and Brimsely and Reynolds made me so happy. In the end both made me extremely emotional," one fan tweeted before another added, "I'm still crying about the transition fade from young Brimsley dancing with Reynolds and old Brimsley dancing alone. They deserved a happy ending."