Home > Television > Stream & Chill > Netflix > Bridgerton Source: Netflix Real Historical Castles Were Filming Locations for 'Queen Charlotte: A Bridgerton Story' The filming locations for 'Queen Charlotte: A Bridgerton Story' were as grand and historic as the titular queen herself. Read on for details! By Katherine Stinson May 4 2023, Published 4:31 p.m. ET

Dearest reader, it's been far too long since we last escaped to the lavish, jewel-bedecked world of the Ton in a new Bridgerton series. Thankfully, our good Queen Charlotte (Golda Roshuevel) has kindly obliged us all with her own love story, and naturally, it is the grandest tale of them all.

Article continues below advertisement

Speaking of grand, the best stories require only the best of settings, and Queen Charlotte: A Bridgerton Story is no exception. We don't need Lady Whistledown to reveal all she knows about the filming locations for Queen Charlotte: A Bridgerton Story, because we beat her to the punch and have all the details here!

Hampton Court

Source: Getty Images

Hampton Court Palace was a prominent filming location in Bridgerton Seasons 1-2, serving as a home-base for the older Queen Charlotte. The historical palace returns as a filming location in Queen Charlotte: A Bridgerton Story. Originally built by Cardinal Wolsey for King Henry VIII in the 16th century, Hampton Court Palace would cost around $1.32 billion (yes, you read that right) to buy in today's market, according to UK-based property experts GetAgent.

Article continues below advertisement

Blenheim Palace

Source: Netflix

Built sometime early in the 18th century, Blenheim Palace has served as a filming location for many globally popular projects, from Downtown Abbey to the Harry Potter films, and of course, Queen Charlotte: A Bridgerton Story. The palace was used for multiple interior and exterior shots of what is supposed to be Buckingham House, such as when Queen Charlotte arrives in a carriage with King George III (Corey Mylchreest) during her coronation. Fun fact – Winston Churchill was born at Blenheim!

Holburne Museum

Source: Netflix The Holburne Mueseum serves as the stand-in for Lady Danbury's home.

Was it any surprise that it was Lady Danbury (played by Arsema Thomas in the Queen Charlotte prequel) was the sole reason why her husband scored such a grand estate? In the series, Lady Danbury bargains with King George III's mother to get a better house than the small cottage she was living in previously. Of course, as Lord Danbury gazes upon the new home his wife secured in Queen Charlotte: A Bridgerton Story Episode 2, he assumes he must've earned it somehow!

Article continues below advertisement

So how much would Holburne Museum cost Lady Danbury to buy in today's economy? GetAgent estimates that this historic Queen Charlotte: A Bridgerton Story filming location would set a lord or lady back $59 million dollars if they were to purchase it today. (Does anyone else feel like a peasant after reading those figures? Just us?)

Belton House and Waddesdon Manor

Source: Netflix The observatory at Kew is an important spot for King George III

King George III's prized observatory at Kew Palace is a cherished safe space for the monarch in Queen Charlotte: A Bridgerton Story. It's in that very room that George feels like he can let his guard down and be his true self. According to Netflix Tudum, two filming locations were utilized for scenes in George's observatory and Kew Palace.