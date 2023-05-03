Home > Television > Stream & Chill > Netflix > Bridgerton Source: Netflix Meet Queen Charlotte's Kids in Netflix's 'Bridgerton' Prequel Not only was the real Queen Charlotte married to King George III for 57 years, but she had a lot of kids too — how many did she have? By Katherine Stinson May 3 2023, Published 3:37 p.m. ET

The Bridgerton prequel series Queen Charlotte: A Bridgerton Story tells the fictionalized tale of the young queen, who very much was a very real-life historical figure. Queen Charlotte was married to King George III for 57 years. During the Bridgerton prequel series, the timeline occasionally shifts to the present-day Bridgerton timeline, where we reunite with the older Queen Charlotte (Golda Rosheuvel) and her brood of kids.

So how many kids did the real Queen Charlotte have in her lifetime? Who are the actors playing the older versions of her many, many kids in the Bridgerton prequel on Netflix? Here's what to know.

Source: Getty Images Queen Charlotte circa 1761

Though only 13 of her children survived into adulthood, Queen Charlotte had 15 kids in total: George (born in 1762), Frederick (born in 1763), William (born in 1765), Charlotte (born in 1766), Edward (born in 1767), Augusta (born in 1768), Elizabeth (born in 1770), Ernest (born in 1771), Augustus (born in 1773), Adolphus (born in 1774), Mary (born in 1776), Sophia (born in 1777), Octavius (born in 1779), Alfred (born in 1880), and Amelia (born in 1783).

Sadly, Octavius and Alfred died as toddlers. Below, we take a look at the actors in Queen Charlotte: A Bridgerton Story portraying the older versions of Queen Charlotte's children on the small screen.

Prince Frederick

Source: Instagram/@felix_brunger

Felix Brunger made a fun post on his Instagram page (you can follow him @felix_brunger) joking how he could finally post about his role as Queen Charlotte's second-born child, Prince Frederick, after the IMDb page for Queen Charlotte: A Bridgerton Story was updated with all of the actors playing Queen Charlotte's kids. Prior to his role on the Netflix series, Felix had roles in multiple short films including Okay, Mum. The real-life Prince Frederick was born Aug. 16, 1763.

Prince Edward

Source: Instagram/@thejackstacey

The fifth of Queen Charlotte's kids is played by Jack Michael Stacey, an actor with prior experience playing another royal, King Richard II, on the Lost Tapes of History podcast. The real-life Prince Edward was born on Nov. 2, 1767.

Princess Elizabeth

Source: Instagram/@sabinas_pics

Sabina Arthur plays the older Princess Elizabeth, the seventh of Queen Charlotte's kids and her third daughter. Prior to appearing on Queen Charlotte: A Bridgerton Story, Sabina had roles in Game of Thrones, The Royal Opera: Rigoletto, Coronation Street, and more. The real-life Princess Elizabeth was born on May 22, 1770.

Prince Ernest

Source: Instagram/@harveyalmond

Harvey Almond plays Queen Charlotte's eighth kid, Prince Ernest. Prior to his royal role on Queen Charlotte: A Bridgerton Story, Harvey appeared in a number of short films including Under Wraps. The real-life Prince Ernest was born on June 5, 1771.

Prince Augustus

Source: Instagram/@mrbencura

Ben Cura plays the older Prince Augustus – he was the Duke of Sussex before Prince Harry made it cool. Augustus was one of the babies of the Queen Charlotte/King George brood, being Queen Charlotte's ninth child. Actor Ben is also known for roles in 15 Minutes of War, Ransom, and more. The real-life Prince Augustus was born on Jan. 27, 1773.

Prince Adolphus

Source: Getty Images

Tunji Kasim plays the queen's 10th child, Adolphus. The accomplished actor has appeared in a slew of projects from Florence Foster Jenkins to Avenue 5 to Nancy Drew. The real-life Prince Adolphus was born on Feb. 24, 1774.

