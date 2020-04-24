We Can't Believe We Have to Say This — Please Don't Drink or Inject Bleach

Well, when we woke up today, we really didn't think we'd be addressing what happens when you go around injecting yourself with bleach, but here we are. In a press briefing on April 23 , President Trump told reporters that, “I see the disinfectant that knocks [COVID-19] out in a minute, one minute. And is there a way we can do something like that by injection inside or almost a cleaning."

Yes, you read that correctly. The president is suggesting that disinfectant being injected into one's body could kill the virus. Look, before we go any further, we feel its crucial to say this right off the bat: injecting bleach and any disinfectant into the body can be fatal. It is never safe to do, under any circumstance.

When a senior health official was questioned during the briefing, he also added that "federal laboratories are not considering or trying to develop such a treatment option." Basically, what the health official is saying is that doctors are not suggesting that anyone go around trying to get a bleach injection.

Here's why it's an insanely bad idea.