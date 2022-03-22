'Inn the Works' Host Lindsey Kurowski Tackles a Hometown Project in Season 2

While her two brothers are often on-hand for these projects, it seems like even more of the family will be involved this season. "I absolutely called in some favors to my longest friends and my dad,” she told the outlet. "You may also catch a glimpse of my brother rollerblading in an empty pool and my grandmother getting forklift-certified — the usual."

Lindsey may have the experience to take on the project, but she's also open about the fact that this is a big undertaking, even for her. "You'll see a person slightly out of their comfort zone as the new motel is twice the size of the Oak Knoll Lodge," she told the outlet.

Even so, we have every expectation that Lindsey will finish the project to fabulous results! Tune in to see how it all turns out. Season 2 of Inn the Works is currently streaming on Discovery Plus.