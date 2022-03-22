'Inn the Works' Host Lindsey Kurowski Tackles a Hometown Project in Season 2

'Inn the Works' Host Lindsey Kurowski Tackles a Hometown Project in Season 2By Sara Belcher
Mar. 21 2022, Published 8:14 p.m. ET
Magnolia Network's Inn the Works takes historic motels and inns across the country and restores them, keeping their old-time charm while giving them the update they need to keep customers satisfied. The first season of the reality show aired on the network in early 2021, and followed host Lindsey Kurowski as she purchased the Oak Knoll Lodge in Big Bear Lake, Calif., determined to renovate it and give it the life it needed.
Now the show is back with yet another season — and this time host Lindsey Kurowski is heading to the East Coast, renovating the Springs Inn, a 40-room historic motel in the Berkshires. Tackling a motel with dozens of rooms and an even richer history makes for a much bigger project than her previous one, but it's sure to make the season all the more exciting.
Who is host Lindsey Kurowski?
Lindsey is the host of Inn the Works and the lead on these design projects — and she comes to the table with years of expertise. Before hosting the show on the Magnolia Network, Lindsey has served as the CEO and founder of Knotty Pine, a design company based in southern California that creates physical displays for marketing and artistic purposes.
Lindsey, along with her team of qualified co-workers, has created projects for big-name companies like Nike, ClifBar, Adidas, Live Nation, NBC, United Airlines, and more. Knotty Pines boasts projects in water jet and laser cutting, dye-sublimation printing, welding, laminating, powder coating, acrylic mounting, neon signs, and so much more.
Season 2 of 'Inn the Works' takes Lindsey and her crew back to her hometown.
Season 2 of Inn the Works takes Lindsey and her crew to her childhood home of the Berkshires in Massachusetts, as they take on the renovation of the Springs Inn. But this season is more than just another project for the Knotty Pine crew — expect Lindsey's whole family to get involved in the project.
While Knotty Pines is located in sunny Venice, Calif., Lindsey's family is still in the Berkshires. In an interview with House Beautiful, she revealed that her crafty family members make appearances this season to help her fix up the retro 40-room motel.
While her two brothers are often on-hand for these projects, it seems like even more of the family will be involved this season. "I absolutely called in some favors to my longest friends and my dad,” she told the outlet. "You may also catch a glimpse of my brother rollerblading in an empty pool and my grandmother getting forklift-certified — the usual."
Lindsey may have the experience to take on the project, but she's also open about the fact that this is a big undertaking, even for her. "You'll see a person slightly out of their comfort zone as the new motel is twice the size of the Oak Knoll Lodge," she told the outlet.
Even so, we have every expectation that Lindsey will finish the project to fabulous results! Tune in to see how it all turns out. Season 2 of Inn the Works is currently streaming on Discovery Plus.