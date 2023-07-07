Home > Entertainment > Movies 'Insidious: The Red Door's' Post-Credits Scene Hints at More Stories to Come 'Insidious: The Red Door' may effectively close the door on the Lambert family, but does the movie have a post-credits scene hinting at new stories? By Joseph Allen Jul. 7 2023, Published 11:20 a.m. ET Source: Sony Pictures

Spoiler alert: This article contains spoilers for Insidious: The Red Door. A full decade after the last Insidious movie to feature the Lambert family, the original family is back in Insidious: The Red Door. The movie is meant to close the book on the Lamberts, likely for good, but many are wondering whether the movie features any sort of post-credits scene that hints at what the future of this universe might be.

The movie, which follows Josh Lambert as he tries to connect with his son, Dalton, who is now a college freshman, ultimately finds the two connecting after they both realize that their memories of the events from the first two movies were suppressed. Now, they work together to close "the red door" that serves as the portal between the world of the spirits and the physical world.

Does 'Insidious: The Red Door' have a post-credits scene?

The Red Door pretty neatly resolves its actual story with Josh astral projecting to save his son, only to realize that he'll likely have to sacrifice himself in order to keep the red door closed and the demons shut behind it. Dalton saves his father, though, when he decides to paint over the red door in the painting he created that helped him unlock his ability to astral project in the first place.

In painting over the door, Josh is freed, and he's able to return to his actual body. The two restore their relationship, and we realize that Josh's ability to astral project may not be gone for good when he receives a visit from the psychic who was core to the first two films. All's well that ends well.

After the credits, though, we do get a brief glimpse of a new light being shone on the newly black door, suggesting that the story of the Insidious universe may not be over, even if Josh's story might be. It's not a major reveal. Instead, it feels like an indication that there are going to be more stories set in this universe, which is something you may have already been aware of if you follow the spinoff of Insidious that has already been greenlit.

There are more 'Insidious' movies in our future.

We know that we're getting more Insidious because Threads: An Insidious Story has already been announced. The movie is set to star Mandy Moore and Kumail Nanjiani, and will be written and directed by Moon Knight's Jeremy Slater, who is making his directorial debut. The film will follow a husband and wife who enlist the help of a spell to travel back in time to prevent the death of their daughter.