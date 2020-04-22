These Inspirational Quotes Won't Cure the Coronavirus, but They'll Lift Your Spirits

The ongoing COVID-19 pandemic is stressful to say the absolute least, and almost more than fearing the physical symptoms of the disease, for many people stuck in quarantine, the pandemic is also starting to take its mental toll.

But it’s important to deal with grief, loss, and loneliness in a healthy way because pent-up stress can lead to physical problems like higher blood pressure and in the long run, heart disease.

Staying at home 24/7 is hard enough as it is. Add to that being a full-time teacher, chef, and housekeeper, while maintaining your full-time job— and the stress is enough to drive anyone up the wall.

While there are steps you can take to manage stress like taking breaks from the news, connecting with loved ones, exercising at home, and taking the time to unwind from daily life, we’ve also put together some inspirational quotes to help you get through this difficult and uncertain coronavirus time .

Inspirational quotes to get through the coronavirus.

1. “You are braver than you believe, and stronger than you seem, and smarter than you think.” —A. A. Milne 2. "Just keep swimming." —Dory, Finding Nemo 3. "You are only confined by the walls you build yourself." —Andrew Murphy

4. "Courage doesn’t always roar. Sometimes courage is the quiet voice at the end of the day saying, 'I will try again tomorrow.'" —Mary Anne Radmacher 5. "In the depth of winter, I finally learned that within me, there lay an invincible summer." —Albert Camus

6. “Anyone can hide. Facing up to things, working through them, that’s what makes you strong.” —Sarah Dessen 7. “In the midst of chaos, there is also opportunity.” —Sun Tzu 8. “Keep calm and carry on.” —British government, in preparation for World War II

9. "The last of the human freedoms: to choose one’s attitude in any given set of circumstances, to choose one’s own way.” —Victor Frankl 10. “Nothing’s OK. So it’s OK.” —Bernard, I Heart Huckabees 11. “What we call obstacles are really the way the world and our entire experience teach us where we’re stuck.” —Pema Chodron

12. "Don’t worry ‘bout a thing. ‘Cause every little thing’s gonna be alright.” —Bob Marley, "Three Little Birds Dub" 13. "Better to be busy than to be busy worrying." —Angela Lansbury 14. “Look for the bare necessities. The simple bare necessities. Forget about your worries and your strife.” —Baloo, The Jungle Book

15. “This too shall pass.” —Persian saying 16. “Every day begins with an act of courage: getting out of bed.” —Mason Cooley 17. "The best way out is always through." —Robert Frost

18. “Your living is determined not so much what life brings to you as by the attitude you bring to life; not so much by what happens to you as, by the way, your mind looks at what happens.” —Khalil Gibran 19. “Death is not extinguishing the light; it is only putting out the lamp because the dawn has come.” —Rabindranath Tagore

20. “I’ve missed more than 9000 shots in my career. I’ve lost almost 300 games. Twenty-six times I’ve been trusted to take the game winning shot and missed. I’ve failed over and over and over again in my life. And that is why I succeed.” —Michael Jordan