'Inspiring' News Stories That in Reality Are Super Depressing

There's a certain brand of "feel good" story, "uplifting" local news item, that has become popular over the past few years. You've seen them.

Strangers band together to buy a car for a guy who was walking three miles to work every day because he couldn't afford one. A little girl sells cookies and hot cocoa to pay off her classmates' lunch debts. A young kid sells lemonade to raise money for their sibling's medical bills. Note: I thought I made up that last one, but then I googled to see if it was a real thing. Lo and behold.