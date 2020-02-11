We allow third parties to collect information which we use for business purposes, for more info read CCPA section in the privacy policy page.
depressing-inspiring-headlines-1581433631201.jpg
Source: CNN

'Inspiring' News Stories That in Reality Are Super Depressing

By

There's a certain brand of "feel good" story, "uplifting" local news item, that has become popular over the past few years. You've seen them. 

Strangers band together to buy a car for a guy who was walking three miles to work every day because he couldn't afford one. A little girl sells cookies and hot cocoa to pay off her classmates' lunch debts. A young kid sells lemonade to raise money for their sibling's medical bills. Note: I thought I made up that last one, but then I googled to see if it was a real thing. Lo and behold