An Instagram Outage Has Left Users Without the Ability to Post or Send DMs The issue appears to have started early this morning. By Joseph Allen Published March 11 2026, 10:13 a.m. ET Source: Instagram

Major social networks don't experience outages as much as your average website, but when they do, users are bound to notice. Early on March 11, many users on Instagram noticed that they could no longer post or send direct messages, and many immediately began to wonder whether an outage had caused these issues.

Article continues below advertisement

While issues with an app can sometimes be isolated, that was not the case here. In fact, reports indicate that there was a widespread outage that affected Instagram users around the globe. Here's what we know.

Source: Wikimedia Commons

Article continues below advertisement

An outage appears to be affecting Instagram messages.

Although this outage is not universal, people have taken to X (formerly known as Twitter) and Reddit to make sure they weren't the only ones having problems. The issue appears to have started at around 4:01 am ET, according to DownDetector, which is when more than 13,000 users reported having problems with the app. Instagram has yet to confirm that the issue is occurring or offer an explanation.

Initial reports, according to Forbes, suggest that the problem is something technical and not something like a cyberattack. Whatever it is, Instagram's technicians are likely working right now to make sure that it doesn't last long. There have been no reports that Meta's other apps are offline, which also suggests that, at least for now, the problem is isolated to Instagram, whatever might have caused it.

Article continues below advertisement

This is not the first time that Instagram has experienced this kind of outage. In 2024, Instagram and Facebook both went down for a period of a few hours, leading Elon Musk to gloat about the fact that his social media site was still up and running. These kinds of outages are rare, but part of the reason apps like Instagram have become so popular is because, by and large, they are are reliably available to their users all over the world.

Instagram is heavily down today, big issues in chats, not receiving any new message, if I'm sending then those messages are not being sent, neither old messages are seen.#Instagram @instagram #InstagramDown #meta — NAVEEN SONI | WEB DEVELOPER (@naveen6802) March 11, 2026 Source: X/@naveen6802

Article continues below advertisement

Is there anything you can do if Instagram isn't working?

While there may be some times when Instagram not working is the result of user error, this is not one of those times. While the outage doesn't appear to be impacting everyone, those that it is impacting will just have to wait for the app to start working again. Meta is one of the biggest players in the world of social media, so it's fair to say that they will hop on this problem quickly and address it.

It's possible that Instagram was down for you and you never experienced it. If you find that your issues with the app are persisting, though, you might be better off just spending a few hours doing something else and then checking again.