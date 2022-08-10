The Debut Season of 'Instant Dream Home' Filmed in This Southern State

Have you ever been in the midst of a home renovation or a DIY project and just wished that you could fulfill your design dreams with the snap of your fingers? Well, on Netflix's Instant Dream Home, host Danielle Brooks and a team of four renovators work together to transform the homes of deserving clients in just 12 hours.

On each episode, the clients are tricked into leaving their houses for the day, which is when the renovation team enters and begins the transformation.