The Debut Season of 'Instant Dream Home' Filmed in This Southern State
Have you ever been in the midst of a home renovation or a DIY project and just wished that you could fulfill your design dreams with the snap of your fingers? Well, on Netflix's Instant Dream Home, host Danielle Brooks and a team of four renovators work together to transform the homes of deserving clients in just 12 hours.
On each episode, the clients are tricked into leaving their houses for the day, which is when the renovation team enters and begins the transformation.
Unsurprisingly, the reveals are emotional, and the show is a feel-good fix for Netflix subscribers who may be missing the likes of Queer Eye, Tidying Up with Marie Kondo, or Dream Home Makeover.
Since every episode features a different large-scale project, the cast and crew filmed the first season in multiple locations. Where exactly did Season 1 of Instant Dream Home film? Keep reading to find out more about the Netflix original.
Where did Season 1 of 'Instant Dream Home' film? Details on the filming locations.
Like the first two seasons of Queer Eye, the debut season of Instant Dream Home filmed entirely in the state of Georgia. Danielle and the team of four renovators filmed all eight episodes in the greater Atlanta metropolitan area.
The cast and crew shot most of the scenes at the clients' actual houses in and around Atlanta. The team members themselves also had an offsite warehouse that they used for building certain projects, and for brainstorming ideas.
When did the first season of 'Instant Dream Home' film?
Though the series arrived on Netflix in August of 2022, the first season of Instant Dream Home was actually shot in the summer and early fall of 2021.
During filming, several of the design team members shared photos from Atlanta on their respective public Instagram feeds.
Special projects coordinator Paige Mobley referred to the experience as "the greatest summer of [her] life," while Danielle shared that she got a "really cool opportunity last summer" to be the host of the show.
Who is in the cast of 'Instant Dream Home'?
Danielle Brooks may be known for playing Taystee on the Netflix dramedy Orange Is the New Black, but the actress is also passionate about design. She's hosting Instant Dream Home, and she's joined in the regular cast by a team of design experts.
The show's resident exterior designer is Nick Custumpas, who is also the author of Plant Coach: The Beginner’s Guide To Caring for Plants and the Planet.
When it comes to the interior design of the spaces, Adair Curtis is in charge. Paige Mobley is the leader of all of the special projects that the team adds to the houses in order to make them unique and one-of-a-kind.
Carpenter and woodworking expert Erik Curtis is an integral member of the Instant Dream Home team as well, since he's the person who is able to bring the many of the ideas to life.
The first season of Instant Dream Home is available to stream on Netflix now.