Is '7 Women and a Murder' a Remake? The Italian Whodunit Boasts Similarities to Another Film

The film stars Ornella Vanoni (What a Beautiful Surprise), Benedetta Porcaroli (Baby), Diana Del Bufalo (Che Dio ci aiuti), Luisa Ranieri (Le Indagini Di Lolita Lobosco), Micaela Ramazzotti (The Best Years), Margherita Buy (Io E Lei), and Sabrina Impacciatore, who stunned as lesbian White Lotus Sicily manager Valentina in Season 2 of HBO Max's The White Lotus.

7 Women and a Murder can be compared to a handful of suspense flicks, but there is one comparison above all. Does that make it a remake? Indaghiamo.