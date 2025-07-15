Is New York Yankees Star Aaron Judge Playing in the 2025 All-Star Game? Aaron Judge officially made his debut with the New York Yankees in 2016 and was named Rookie of the Year in 2017. By Danielle Jennings Published July 15 2025, 12:36 p.m. ET Source: Mega

The 2025 MLB All-Star Game has arrived, and baseball fans are eagerly anticipating seeing their favorite players on the field. One baseball star that fans are wondering about is Aaron Judge, and whether or not the New York Yankees star will play in this year’s game. Let’s get into the details.

Aaron officially made his debut with the New York Yankees in 2016 and was named Rookie of the Year in 2017. He is considered by sports experts to be one of the home run hitters and right-handed batters of all-time.

Is Aaron Judge playing in the 2025 All-Star Game?

In short, yes. Aaron, a previous MLB All-Star, will once again have a turn at bat during this year’s All-Star Game, according to ESPN. He and Shohei Ohtani earned their spots by getting the most votes for their league.

For the second consecutive year, Yankees captain Aaron received the most votes, 4,012,983 to be exact, in Phase 1 balloting for the Midsummer Classic that will take place in Atlanta on July 15 at Truist Park, according to MLB. The votes earned him an automatic starting spot in the American League outfield.

Per the league, Aaron is the first player since former Yankees star Alex Rodriguez in 2007 and 2008 to repeat as the leading vote-getter. This year’s appearance will be Aaron’s seventh All-Star selection, after previously being selected in 2017, 2018, 2021, 2022, 2023, and 2024. The All-Star Game will see Aaron attempting to redeem the Yankees following the team’s loss in the World Series.

With scorching temperatures expected in Atlanta during the game, Aaron told the media that he has no problem braving the elements due to his love for the game. “I love it,” he said while speaking with the media in Cincinnati. “You’re playing baseball. Cold, hot, doesn’t matter. You’re getting a chance to play a game. You’ve got to love it.”

Why did Aaron miss the 2025 Home Run Derby?

According to CBS Sports, Aaron decided not to participate in this year’s Home Run Derby for an admirable reason that shows a great deal of sportsmanship. Per the outlet, he turned down the chance to participate because he already competed in 2017 and won. Aaron also said that he would only consider participating in the event in the future if it were held in New York.

What has Aaron said about his career as a Yankee?

In a June 2025 interview with USA Today, Aaron spoke about his impressive and award-winning journey as one of the best players in the league and his love for the Yankees. “I try to talk to everyone, the guys who aren’t Yankees, and tell them just how special this franchise is. And how special it is to play in front of these fans,” he said.

“They demand and they expect the best out of you every single night,” Aaron continued. “It doesn’t matter if it’s a Monday game, a Tuesday game, or who we’re playing. They expect you to go out there and win. They expect you to go out there and get a hit every at-bat.”

