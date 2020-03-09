We allow third parties to collect information which we use for business purposes, for more info read CCPA section in the privacy policy page.
acacia1-1583769826272.jpg
Source: Instagram

Acacia Brinley Is Accused of Being Racist After Her Old Tweets Resurface

By

Many YouTubers, celebrities, and other online personalities have been exposed for past racist tweets and sentiments in the past few years, including Camila Cabello, Gigi Hadid, and Vanderpump Rules stars Max Boyens and Brett Caprioni. The latest YouTuber who is under fire is Acacia Kersey (née Brinley), who first got notoriety with her Tumblr page. In the years since she was the poster child for the Tumblr girl, Acacia has gone on to become a wife, a mom, and an Instagram influencer. 

Though Acacia has changed her aesthetic in a lot of ways, her past caught up to her when her past tweets were exposed. In these tweets, Acacia used racial slurs time and time again, leading many to want to "cancel" her or, minimally, issue some sort of apology. 

Is Acacia Brinley racist? Find out what the social media star said in response to the allegations of racism. 