'Hawaii Five-0' Fans, Beware: Adam Might be Leaving the Team of Investigators

In a recent episode of Hawaii Five-0, we watched Task Force Investigator Adam Noshimuri (Ian Anthony Dale) take matters into his own hands and launch a private investigation into the mysterious kidnapping of his love interest, Tamiko Masuda (Brittany Ishibashi). The task at hand required sacrifices of unprecedented scale, and soon enough, the investigator was confronted with the decision of either choosing his job or saving his relationship. What will happen next? Is Adam leaving Hawaii Five-0?

So, is Adam leaving Hawaii Five-0? As Ian Anthony Dale explained in a recent interview with TV Line, Adam is currently facing the toughest decision of his life. Consumed by fears about the safety and well-being of Tamiko, the investigator finds himself in the company of prominent Yakuza members one more time.

Regular viewers of the show might recall that the character has already been jailed for his involvement with the shady mafia organization as early as Season 2. In Season 3, Adam was forced to flee from Hawaii out of fear of being tracked down by the criminals, which posed serious difficulties for him and his then-wife, Kono Kalakaua (Grace Park).

In other words, Adam's perpetual quest to cut ties with the Yakuza and live up to his full potential at the Hawaii Five-0 Task Force is nothing new. However, the investigator has never considered giving up his values, job and point of view to join the dark side — until now. The potential loss of his girlfriend leads him to think again about where he belongs and risk severing his work relationships just to get her back safe and sound.

"He’s sort of between a rock and hard place. Trouble typically seems to find Adam, and it’s found him once again in this episode. [...] He’s desperate to save his love, and he won’t let anything get in the way of that," Ian told TV Line.

"Adam can’t escape his past, how he can’t ignore who he truly is. In Masuda’s opinion, Adam is someone who belongs in the Yakuza. Masuda has sort of had an eye on Adam as a potential protégé, if you will, someone who could ultimately replace him and take over the family business one day, but as we know, Adam’s been fighting against that part of his persona for years," Ian explained TV Line.

Adam might be thinking about leaving Hawaii Five-0, but Ian Anthony Dale isn't going anywhere. As the actor revealed in an interview with TV Insider, the creators of the show will devote several episodes to this daunting plotline. In other words, Adam's back-and-forth between the Yakuza and the Hawaii Five-0 team isn't over just yet.

What's more, Ian was also assigned the prestigious task of directing one of the forthcoming episodes. "I never intended to have as much acting in the first episode I direct but that said, we have begun this really juicy arc for Adam, and we need to keep it alive. And so, I'm excited to have a little bit of creative control over the direction of my character's arc," the actor told TV Insider.