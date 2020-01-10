Is Junior Leaving ‘Hawaii Five-0’? There's No Need to Panic... Yet

It’s been a tough week for Junior Reigns on Hawaii Five-0. Just as Tani was preparing to ask him out on a date, the police officer got kidnapped. And once he was rescued, with help from the Magnum P.I. gang, the former Navy SEAL learned that he had been called up for reserve duty.

In a voicemail, Junior told Tani that he wasn’t sure how long he’d be gone, which left fans worried that actor Beulah Koale is planning to leave the series. Here’s what we know about Junior’s future on the show.