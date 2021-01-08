Ali Stroker's Character on 'Blue Bloods' Has a Lot in Common With Her

If you haven't heard of Ali Stroker yet, get ready to hear her name a lot. The powerhouse actress and Tony Award winner has been taking the world by storm, starring in her first Lifetime holiday movie, Christmas Ever After, and guest-starring on a number of popular TV shows. After a sneak preview of her upcoming guest episode on Blue Bloods, fans unfamiliar with her work want to know: Is Ali Stroker really in a wheelchair?

Ali Stroker's guest spot on 'Blue Bloods' is the latest of her guest-starring roles.

Previously, fans could recognize Ali from her role on The Glee Project back in 2012, then on Glee itself. She also guest-starred on TV shows such as Faking It, Ten Days in the Valley, Drunk History, Instinct, and in 2019, the Charmed reboot. Ali's most recent appearance on television is in Blue Bloods as Detective Allison Mulaney, who uses a wheelchair after being wounded in the line of duty.

This isn't Ali's first storyline revolving around characters who use wheelchairs for mobility. In fact, Ali's character on Glee was meant to present a juxtaposition to main character Artie, who also used a wheelchair. Her character's self-confidence inspired Artie's own self-perception not as someone who has a disability, but rather, as a regular person worthy of love.

