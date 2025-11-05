‘All’s Fair’ May Not Have the Best Reviews, but Is the Legal Drama Based on a True Story? The legal drama's star, Kim Kardashian, pulled elements of her real life to become divorce attorney Allura Grant. By Elizabeth Randolph Published Nov. 5 2025, 2:51 p.m. ET Source: Hulu

When Kim Kardashian revealed she was producing and starring in a Ryan Murphy series on Hulu on Disney Plus, All's Fair, many who don't associate the reality TV star and mogul with acting were expected to be disappointed. Sadly, based on the reviews the show received during its premiere week on Nov. 4, 2025. Some not-so-nice comments have deemed the show the worst they've ever seen, scolding everything from the performances to the interesting choice Kimmy and co. made to flaunt fictional luxurious lives the women lead amid the world's very real economical crises.

Despite the ill-received reviews for All's Fair, the series was seemingly created to pay homage to female lawyers who show up as bosses in their male-dominated field. But, is All's Fair based on a true story? Here's the scoop.

Source: Hulu

Is 'All's Fair' based on a true story?

Technically, no, All's Fair isn't based on a true story. The legal drama centers around Kim's character, Allura Grant, as she teams up with fellow female divorce attorneys Liberty Regina Ronson, played by Naomi Watts, and Emerald Greene, played by Niecy Nash-Betts. Together, the women formed their own law firm, Grant, Ronson & Greene, after deciding to leave their stuff all-boys club law firms behind.

While it's not based on a true story, the idea for All's Fair was sparked by Kim's unique experiences with the world of law. In July 2025, Kim took the official bar exam after six years of studying to become a lawyer and, at the time of publishing, is still awaiting the results. The Kardashians star has also had her fair share of experiences with divorce attorneys, as she's been married three times in her lifetime.

According to Kim's interview with People, while playing Allura, she pulled inspiration from Laura Wessser, who handled her divorces from her ex-husbands Kris Humphries and Kanye West. "Laura happened to be my attorney for two divorces out of the three, and her dad was my mom [Kris Jenner]'s attorney during her divorce with my dad [Robert Kardashian],” Kim explained to the outlet. "So she has 40 years of stories, and I felt like I drew inspiration from seeing what a bad-ass woman she's been.”

Source: Hulu

There's a real all-woman-led law firm like 'All's Fair', though they don't cover divorces.

Although we can't consult with the Grant, Ronson & Greene law firm IRL, there is an all-female law firm calling the shots every day. According ABC 6, New York City-based law firm LVLUP Legal is doing the work All's Fair portrays on TV, though their specialty isn't divorces. The company was founded by Shermin Lakha, who decided to create her own firm after being disheartened by her legal path following her graduation from the Seattle University School of Law. She decided to bet on herself at LVLUP Legal, representing represent startups, brands and content creators.

"We like to represent the underrepresented founders," Lakha shared. "We got busier and busier because people wanted to work with women that they related to, and that's kind of how LVLUP was born." Like the law firm on All's Fair, the attorneys at LVLUP Legal have faced objections regarding them being in the legal field. However, according to one of the firm's associates, Lauren Madonia said, the support they have for each other allows them to cancel out the noise.

