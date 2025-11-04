Matthew Noszka Is Off the Market — Meet His Equally Hot Partner, Inanna "I fell in love with his generosity and kindness toward every person he sees." By Diego Peralta Published Nov. 4 2025, 5:58 p.m. ET Source: Mega

You might not know his name, but you have definitely seen model-turned-actor Matthew Noszka on your screen. From Jackson in Star to Nash Donovan in Marked Men, Matthew knows how to play a heartthrob. Now, he is starring in Hulu's All's Fair as Chase Munroe, who is currently going through a divorce from his on-screen wife, Kim Kardashian.

As expected, viewers want to know if Matthew has a real-life wife. So, is he married? Here's what we know about the love life of the charismatic actor who is looking to take his career to the next level.

Matthew Noszka is technically not married, but he is off the market.

While Matthew is not married, the actor his engaged! Matthew is in a relationship with his long-time partner, Inanna Sarkis, a Canadian actress who has appeared in movies such as Boo 2! A Madea Halloween and Maintenance Required.

When asked about their relationship, Inanna shared with Vogue in 2020, "I fell in love with his generosity and kindness toward every person he sees, including strangers. Every person he meets, he makes them feel special, and I admire that so much.” Matthew also gushed about his partner, telling the outlet, "Inanna is the hardest working person I’ve ever met. She has so many amazing qualities, but her dedication and drive to what lights her fire is what I admire most."

On social media, the couple is constantly gushing about each other as well. "I love you momma bear! Thanks for always holding it down for our family, we love you more than you’ll ever know," Matthew wrote on an Instagram photo of the couple. in Hawaii. "Now let’s buy a spot on this incredible island and never leave."

Matthew and Inanna welcomed a daughter together in 2020.

Matthew and Inanna have a child together and welcomed their daughter, Nova, in September 2020. It seems Nova's birth strengthened the couple's bond, especially given she was born in the midst of a global pandemic.