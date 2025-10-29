Lily Allen's Relationship History Includes 2 Marriages and a Lot of Music "I'm not really looking to go out with another famous person." By Chrissy Bobic Published Oct. 29 2025, 2:32 p.m. ET Source: Mega

For some musicians, you can always count on their post-breakup album to be a vague summary of what went wrong in their last relationship. Whether or not that's true for Lily Allen and her album "West End Girl," its release coincided with her split from husband David Harbour. So it's hard not to wonder about Lily Allen's relationship history and how her other relationships have fared in the public eye.

Because Lily has been making music for years, it's only natural that most of her relationships, and rumored hookups, were in the public eye. She was also married once before she and David ever got together. With two marriages behind her and other relationships on top of that, Lily has plenty of material for more music.

Lily Allen dated DJ Lester Lloyd.

Per Digital Spy, Lily dated DJ Lester Lloyd briefly when she was 17 years old. He also reportedly inspired her single "Smile" from her album "Alright, Still." The outlet also reported that, years after they dated, Lily claimed he was unfaithful to her, but he outright denied those claims.

Lily Allen's relationship history also includes Chemical Brothers singer Ed Simons.

According to Us Weekly, Lily dated Ed Simons of the Chemical Brothers around 2007. Not long after, they announced they were expecting a baby together. However, in early 2008, the news broke that Lily suffered a miscarriage. The couple later split up.

Lily Allen married her first husband in 2011.

Lily started dating a man by the name of Sam Cooper in 2009, per Cosmopolitan. Unlike Ed, Sam was not in the music industry and instead worked as a decorator and builder. They got married in 2011, and the couple had two daughters together, one in 2011 and another in 2013. Lily and Sam got divorced in 2018. At the time, she told Rolling Stone that her chaotic life helped inspire her new album at the time, titled "No Shame."

"It's like chaos, you know?" Lily told the outlet. "That's where I was when it started. When I set out to write this record the biggest theme from the last four years of my life has definitely been the breakdown of my marriage and that happened possibly because of the chaos that was around at that time."

Lily Allen and David Harbour began dating soon after her first divorce.

Lily and David started dating in 2019, not long after her divorce with Sam was finalized. According to E! News, the couple began to show up on red carpets together and, gradually, it was clear to fans that they were together. They got married in 2020. Although the couple didn't have kids together, David reportedly grew very close to Lily's daughters. Page Six reported that David was even seen out with Lily's daughters after he and Lily split in 2025.

Lily and David announced their divorce in 2025.

In February 2025, the news broke about Lily and David's split after four years of marriage. At the time, People reported that an alleged source revealed that the couple's relationship had been "crumbling" for some time. Although Lily and David did not confirm as much, the split marked the end of Lily's second marriage.