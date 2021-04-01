Following the Season 5 Finale of 'American Housewife,' Viewers Wonder if the Show Is Over

Tonight, the Season 5 finale of American Housewife aired on ABC. Judging by the excited tweets online, viewers were happy with how the finale turned out (Community reunion and all). As with all shows with futures up in the air, people are of course wondering if this is American Housewife's final season . With no mentions of the show getting canceled or renewed, fans have a right to wonder. Here's what to know about the fate of the series.

Is 'American Housewife' over?

Even though a Season 6 of American Housewife is yet to be announced, it doesn't mean that the show is over. First of all, it hasn't been announced that American Housewife has been canceled, so things are already working in the show's favor. Second, ratings have been consistent. Season 5 averaged a 0.56 rating in the 18-49 demographic and had 2.97 million viewers. It only went down by 8 percent in viewership compared to Season 4. None of the cast have mentioned the possibility of the show ending.

Source: ABC

Article continues below advertisement

Plus, it has a really solid fanbase. After the season finale, people flocked to Twitter to express their shock over the ending of the episode (we won't give anything away). "Well damn, that’s an @AmericanWifeABC season finale plot twist that’s leaving my head buzzing!!!!" one person wrote.

Well damn, that’s an @AmericanWifeABC season finale plot twist that’s leaving my head buzzing!!!!#AmericanHousewife pic.twitter.com/zfK3KKGGqV — Lisa Steinberg (@GoodHumorGrl) April 1, 2021

Article continues below advertisement

"Let's go Season 6!" another fan tweeted.

Article continues below advertisement

Not to say that there hasn't been American Housewife drama. In November 2020, co-star Carly Hughes, the only Black series regular, opened up about why she left the show after Season 4. Carly alleged that it was a toxic environment, saying: “I was no longer able to work in the toxic environment that was created on American Housewife. I made the decision to leave to protect myself from that type of discrimination. As a Black woman in entertainment, I feel the responsibility to stand up for what I deserve, what we all deserve — to be treated equally. I wish the show well, and I am excited for a new chapter and to be able to pursue the opportunities ahead.”

Carly's allegations launched a major HR investigation, which seemingly led to American Housewife creator Sarah Dunn's exit, as well as line producer Mark J. Greenberg's. Showrunners Rick Wiener and Kenny Schwartz reportedly went through sensitivity training.

Article continues below advertisement

Source: ABC

A spokesperson for the series stated, “Carly was a valued member of the cast, and we had hoped she would return to the show this season. The concerns she raised led to positive changes to the workplace and improvements to the culture, but we respect the decision she made to move on. We wish her nothing but the best.”