Is Former Disney Star Peyton Meyer Leaving 'American Housewife'?

Young actor Peyton Meyer is another former Disney Channel star making his way up in the world. Peyton, who previously starred on Girl Meets World, the Boy Meets World reboot, has been a recurring character on American Housewife since 2018. Now, fans are wondering if his role has come to an end, especially after rumors of his new movie with Netflix.

Unfortunately, it might be too soon to tell. Peyton has made no mention of leaving the show, and the schedule for filming his new movie didn't seem to clash with the American Housewife shooting schedule. Hopefully, when he's ready to leave the show, Peyton won't leave his fans hanging.

Since his first television appearance, Peyton has played a compelling boy-next-door type role. On Girl Meets World, he played good guy and school heartthrob Lucas Friar. But will he be changing up this typecasting for a newer, edgier part?

Peyton's character, Trip, was first introduced in the Season 2 episode titled "Anniversary." In the episode, parents Greg (Diedrich Bader) and Katie (Katy Mixon) are convinced that their daughter Taylor (Meg Donnelly) is only dating Trip to get under their skin. It appeared that Trip was not going to be content as a fling, and a few episodes later, Trip blows off his girlfriend to spend more time with the family.

What is the new movie Peyton is starring in?

On Oct. 28, 2020, it was announced that Peyton would be added to the cast of the Netflix She's All That remake, known as He's All That. The goal of the film is to flip the script on some outdated stereotypes the original employed and give a fresh take on the message that it's what's inside that counts. The film also stars Addison Rae as an influencer-turned-makeover guru and Tanner Buchanan as the nerd she must turn into a prom king.

While initially Peyton's role in the film was kept under wraps, he is now rumored to be playing Addison's character's boyfriend. Another high school heartthrob character? Maybe not so much. If you recall the plot of the original She's All That, the popular characters were ultimately the villains. Perhaps this change-up will help launch Peyton's career further, even if it might mean saying goodbye to his character on American Housewife.

Recently on the show, Trip and Taylor have taken their relationship to the next level now that they're both in college, much to the chagrin and frustration of parents Katie and Greg. After a few bumps in the road, their relationship has been on a roller coaster of ups and downs, with more recently Taylor finding herself crushing on new character Andre, her Philosophy TA. Hopefully, this trouble in paradise doesn't end in a breakup!