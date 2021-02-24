Katie's Friend Group Underwent Some Changes on 'American Housewife' Season 5

Season 5 of American Housewife marked the arrival of several new characters, including Katie's old mentor, Tami (Holly Robinson Peete), the latest addition to the friendship group, hotel manager J.D. (Jake Choi).

As loyal fans might remember, several stars, including Carly Hughes, the actress portraying Angela, and Julia Butters, who portrayed Anna-Kat up until the Season 4 finale, have recently left the show. So, what happened to Katie's friends?