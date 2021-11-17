You Just Can't Keep a Good Guy Doll Down Unless You're Andy Barclay in 'Child's Play'

Kyle (Christine Elise) is by Andy's side when he gets the call from Jake. We were first introduced to Kyle in Child's Play 2 and then again in Cult of Chucky (more on this film in a moment). She was Andy's foster sister and one of the few people in his past who was still alive to tell the tale of the killer doll. They are almost like vigilantes, searching the world for Chucky in order to end him once and for all, except now they have Jake and his friends. Who will make it out alive this time?