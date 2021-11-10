He'll Be Your Friend 'Til the End — Guess Who Else Is Coming to 'Chucky'

It's important to take it back, way back, to 1990 and Child's Play 2. The sequel to the original begins as most villainous stories do: with an evil corporation of sorts. In an effort to rebrand the Good Guy Doll image, its maker, Play Pals Corporation, recovers and puts back together Chucky's remains. As luck would have it, a power surge occurs, which brings Chucky back to life. It's all very Frankenstein's monster.

With his resurrection complete, Chucky does what Chucky does best. He finds Andy. Sadly, Andy is now in a foster home because his mother has been committed, due to the fact that she never changed her story about the doll who kills.

Andy isn't the only one in the foster home, though. Another Good Guy Doll named Tommy is also there. Chucky manages to find Tommy and destroy and replace him. Guess who's back, back again. Chucky's back, tell a friend.