A Cryptic Tweet About 'The Breakfast Club' Left Fans Confused About Its Future

"You know, I have my podcast Lip Service and I was thinking I would be able to get something like a weekend situation," she continued.

“They approached me at iHeart … and told me that they are gonna give me my very own show,” she concluded.

She'll be leaving The Breakfast Club, although she confirmed on Twitter that she'll still be with the show for at least another month. DJ Envy and Charlamagne tha God are planning to continue on with The Breakfast Club in Angela's absence.